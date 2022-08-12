Array

Xi Jinping calls on int’l community to build global development partnership

By Agencies

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the international community to gather consensus on promoting development, create an enabling environment and foster new driving forces for global development to jointly work for a global development partnership.

President Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter on Friday to the International Civil Society Solidarity Conference on the Global Development Initiative.

He pointed out that the global economy is currently affected by multiple factors, and the implementation process of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been impeded.

In the face of difficulties and challenges, the Chinese president urged all sides to pull together with firm confidence to combat COVID-19, promote development with concerted efforts, and earnestly implement the 2030 Agenda, “so that people of all countries live a better life and human society embrace a brighter future.”

He believes that international civil societies would help consolidate and enhance popular support for ensuring the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

China is willing to work with all parties to accelerate the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and make greater contributions to jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind and creating a new era of prosperity and development, Xi added.

Agencies

