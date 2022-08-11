NATIONAL

Three killed, 10 injured in Khairpur truck-van collision

By Monitoring Report
KARACHI: At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a truck and a van on Thursday in the Khairpur district of Sindh, media reported.

According to the reports, the truck hit the van in the wee hours at the Mehran National Highway, resulting in the death of three people on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to hospitals.

The ill-fated van was going from Karachi to Khairpur.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

Monitoring Report

