FIA summons PTI leaders in funds probe

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked five Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, to appear in person in a probe into prohibited funds in light of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s ruling that the party secured illegal donations.

Last Friday, the agency formally launched a nationwide inquiry into the party’s utilisation of prohibited donations. A five-member monitoring team, headed by Muhammad Athar Waheed, was constituted to supervise inquiries across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta.

It said the inquiry had been launched as the result of a letter written by Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the PTI who had requested a probe against the party for receiving funds through accounts opened in the name of subordinate employees.

In its summons, the Commercial Banking Circle of the agency sought the record of funds transferred to Balochistan accounts of PTI between 2011 and 2013.

The financial watchdog pointed out that Rs5.3 million were withdrawn from the PTI accounts in the aforementioned three years out of the total deposited Rs5.5 million in the same period.

“The bank account where the money was transferred is registered in the name of Qasim Khan Suri and three other PTI leaders,” it said.

Responding to the summon, Asif Tareen, a PTI Balochistan spokesperson, quoted Suri as saying he had received the notice, wherein the agency sought details of funds transferred to the party’s account in Balochistan, on Wednesday night.

“None of our leaders will appear before the FIA today as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has already declared such notices unconstitutional,” Suri claimed.

He added the money was deposited into the official account of the PTI from 2011 to 2013 and the funds were used for party affairs.

“The funds were not sent to my [Suri’s] personal account,” he clarified.

The FIA’s probe also covers the utilisation of funds in 13 undeclared accounts, with the agency issuing notices to the account holders. In their preliminary interviews, the PTI employees said they did not know accounts had been opened in their names.