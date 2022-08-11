Afghan judo champion fights to survive in Pakistan

Afghan judo champion Tawab Alam, 28, left his home in northern Kunduz province on August 15, 2021 — the day the Taliban captured the country. He is now in Pakistan but cannot get a job and has run out of money.

This is Alam’s story as told to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

I fled my country not only because my life was in danger, but also because my family was at risk due to my work.

At the time, I was a presenter and reporter with a local radio station. After the Taliban seized the country, they began detaining journalists.

They also detained the head of my radio station.

The journey to the border was one of the most difficult of my life. I barely slept for three nights.

The Taliban know who I am and what I look like because I was in my country’s national judo team and was the national champion three times.

To avoid attracting the Taliban’s attention, I changed my entire appearance and grew my beard. I was very frightened.

I had two reasons to fear the Taliban. Apart from being a journalist, I used to work as a security officer in a private security company in Kabul, but the Taliban in Kunduz thought that I was working as an agent for a foreign country.

I travelled to Pakistan with two friends and we witnessed many scenes of brutality. People we met on the journey told us the Taliban were raiding homes and taking people away. I’m sure I would have been killed if I hadn’t changed my appearance.

We had to pass through many Taliban checkpoints where they were searching vehicles and questioning and beating people.

I came to Pakistan to save my life and for a brighter future. But this has proved to be merely a dream. I’ve been jobless ever since I arrived.