Opinion

A javelin soars

Despite the state, not because of it

By Editorial
14
0

Once the high wears off, and it does take a while to wear off, the javelin throw of Arshad Nadeem at the Commonwealth Games being quite spectacular there is a feeling of déjà vu that sets in. Because there had been a national conversation about the sorry state of the sports and athletics infrastructure in the country when Nadeem had qualified for the final of the Olympics earlier this year. Back then, report upon report in the newspapers and on TV had contrasted the state support (or lack thereof) that Nadeem had received against the extremely well-trained Neeraj Chopra, who went on to win the gold medal.

And now, we are having the exact same conversation all over again. Back then, the nation was impressed by how this young lad just did it all by himself and became the first Pakistani track and field athlete to directly qualify for the Olympics, and titillated us with the prospect of the wonders he could do if given some proper attention. Things would change from now on, we were told. Well, the Mian Channu boy did perform wonders, but again, without proper patronage. In Pakistan, the few athletes who thrive, do so despite the state, not because of it.

- Advertisement -

The nation’s sports bureaucracy is an absolute mess. With politicians, civil bureaucrats and military officers more than willing to be on the boards for foreign junkets but not for actually rolling up their sleeves and doing something to develop an infrastructure to foster talent. There is a common gripe in the country, a well placed one, that sports other than cricket don’t get proper attention in the country. Well, the management and bureaucracy of that sport is also far from ideal, with cabals competing for influence at the expense of better cricketers getting their due.

Arshad Nadeem has done us proud. But we have failed him.

Previous articleMuharram 9 processions conclude across country
Next articleImran Khan’s youth squad
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

On the rationalization of God

Philosophers, since the very beginning, have been attempting to rationalize God using what can broadly be divided into theoretical and practical arguments. The three...
Read more
Comment

The Message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) 

Throughout history, political and social movements have carried messages and ideas that are usually limited to a specific time, place, and situation. But the...
Read more
Comment

The political imbroglio and its solution

It is unfortunate that despite being 75 years old, the country’s political and economic crisis is far from over. The leaders bereft of acumen...
Read more
Editorials

Imran Khan’s youth squad

PTI chief Imran Khan’s social media teams were given free hand to spread intolerance and hatred for a number of years. Among the targets...
Read more
Comment

Constitution for future generations only 

The sentence “Constitution is an organic document that is to be interpreted with a mind to the future generations to come” is one of...
Read more
Comment

Kashmir conflict: India revoking special status

Over many years, the struggle for Kashmir's freedom continued. Kashmiris’pain increased, and their sacrifices multiplied. It is true that their heart is traumatized; it...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Imran Khan’s youth squad

PTI chief Imran Khan’s social media teams were given free hand to spread intolerance and hatred for a number of years. Among the targets...

A javelin soars

Muharram 9 processions conclude across country

Govt warns PTI against turning Aug 13 rally ‘violent’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.