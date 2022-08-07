Sports

Sevilla agree deal to sign Isco on free transfer

By Reuters
ISCO of Real Madrid before the Final UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

MADRID: Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Isco on a two-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid midfielder would undergo a medical on Monday before finalising his transfer, Sevilla added.

Spanish playmaker Isco will become the Andalusian club’s third summer signing after they brought in defender Alex Telles on a season-long loan from Manchester United on Thursday and centre-back Marcao from Galatasaray last month.

Isco confirmed his departure from Real Madrid in May after nine successful years in the Spanish capital, winning 19 trophies including three league titles, five Champions League trophies and four Club World Cups.

The 30-year-old, who spent two seasons at Malaga and also played for Valencia, made more than 350 appearances and scored 53 goals for Real.

However, he was sparingly used by manager Carlo Ancelotti last season, playing only 17 times in all competitions as Real won the league title and the Champions League.

Isco, capped 38 times by Spain, has worked with Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui twice before — with the national team in the build-up to the 2018 World Cup and later that year during the Spanish manager’s brief spell in charge at Real.

The Andalusian club, who finished fourth in the league last season, begin the new campaign with a trip to Osasuna on Friday.

Previous articleAustrian scientists race to reveal melting glaciers’ secrets
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England’s Moeen fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule

LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has warned that other players could follow teammate Ben Stokes in quitting one-day internationals and that the format could...
Read more
Sports

Rogers sweeps into San Jose WTA final

SAN FRANCISCO: Shelby Rogers, ranked 45th in the world, qualified for the WTA hardcourt tournament final in San Jose, California, on Saturday with a...
Read more
Sports

Three more Pakistan grapplers excel in CWG

BIRMINGHAM: Three more Pakistan grapplers - Mohammad Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali and Tayyab Raza got off to a flying start in their respective...
Read more
Sports

Nasser Hussain wants youngsters to learn cover drive from Babar Azam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is dominating among batters currently in world cricket and a few of his shots stand out among all the...
Read more
Sports

India beat England in thriller to reach CWGs cricket final

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM: India beat hosts England by just four runs to reach the final of the women's Twenty20 cricket competition at the Commonwealth...
Read more
Sports

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool deserved no more than a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in a pulsating start to their Premier League season...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Country headed towards default, warns Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday warned the country was heading towards default, blaming the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement...

Gunmen assault policeman in Karachi

PTI power show attempt to divert attention from Imran’s theft: Sana

ECP verdict in funding case being implemented per law: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.