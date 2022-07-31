NATIONAL

Govt not to leave flood-hit in lurch: PM Shehbaz

By Staff Report
  • Visits Jacobabad, Balochistan to review relief activities in affected districts
  • Announces Rs1m for each victim, Rs0.5m each for totally damaged houses and Rs200,000 for partially damaged houses

JACOBABAD/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived here to visit the flood-hit areas of Balochistan to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officers, chief secretary Balochistan and NDMA Chairman Lt-General Akhtar Nawaz briefed the prime minister about the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas of the province, PM Office Media Wing said.

The prime minister took an aerial view of Goth Ali Mardan Shambani in district Jhal Magsi and other affected areas to assess the losses and the chief secretary Balochistan during the flight gave details about the flood situation and the relief operations.

He stopped at the Shambani village and met with the people affected by the floods.

The Prime Minister directed for the establishment of a medical camp and provision of medicines for the affected village.

He also ordered posting of a veterinary doctor for the livestock and asked the authorities to immediately arrange two boats and ration for the villages and speed up the relief activities for the affectees.

The Chief Secretary Balochistan immediately sent additional teams for relief activities in the flood affected areas.

Talking to media, the PM said he came to Balochistan to assess losses in affected areas including Quetta, Zhob, Chaman, Killa Saifullah, Loralai and Lasbella.

The Prime Minister had held a meeting with the chief ministers and chief secretaries of provinces a few days ago in Islamabad and decided about the relief measures.

Shehbaz Sharif said 300 people including 124 in Balochistan lost their lives in the flood affected areas, adding the government would give Rs one million each to the families of those who lost their lives.

The provincial government would also give Rs one million to the families of the victims.

He said the government would also give Rs500,000 each for totally damaged houses and Rs200,000 for partially damaged houses.

He said he had constituted four committees which would hold consultation with the provinces to assess the losses of livestock and damage to the crops, adding in the next meeting in Islamabad on August 3, the situation after floods would be further reviewed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Jhal Magsi to view flood relief activities.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will review the damage caused by floods and rains in Balochistan and also review rescue, relief and rehabilitation works, she said in a statement.

The minister said that Sardar Khalid Magsi, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hydari were accompanying the Prime Minister.

She said that Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Waseh, Saudi Minister for Power Mohammad Hashim Notizai were also visiting with the Prime Minister.

Special Assistant to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and Chairman NDMA Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz were also accompanied the Prime Minister in the visit, she said.

NDMA, CS brief PM on flood situation in Jacobabad

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reached Jacobabad where Chief Secretary Balochistan, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-Gen Akhtar Nawaz and officials briefed the Prime Minister on the flood situation in Balochistan and ongoing relief-rescue operation, she said in a tweet.

After the briefing, he left for Jhal Magsi to visit the flood affected areas, she said.

 

 

