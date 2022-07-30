NATIONAL

Took back usurped mandate in democratic way: CM Elahi

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday declared that victory in the election of Punjab Assembly Speaker and success of the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Speaker is in fact the victory of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative.

He said that PTI has taken back usurped mandate of Punjab in a democratic way. CM Pervaiz Elahi said that fascism has been ended in Punjab. He went on to say that the process of service will start from the point it was stopped in April.

“Change in the provincial came through a democratic way as per public mandate”, the CM said, adding that the opposition must brace themselves for surprises in the future.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Ch Pervaiz Elahi felicitated newly-elected Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan and thanked Allah Almighty for getting elected Sabtain Khan as the PA speaker. “The House expressed complete confidence in Sabtain Khan, he maintained. Pervaiz Elahi hoped that Sabtain Khan would ensure best practices to run the Punjab Assembly, adding that the opposition had to face another defeat as earlier. The opposition would continue to receive such surprises in future as well and is reaping what they had t sowed. The CM vowed to work hard day and night to serve the masses of the province with devotion.

Staff Report

