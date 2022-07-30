NATIONAL

Soldier, six militants killed in Balochistan clash: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani troops patrol along Pakistan-Afghanistan border fence at Big Ben post in the Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

— PM condoles soldier’s death, wishes speedy recovery to the injured

QUETTA: One soldier was killed and six militants were dead after an overnight operation in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that during an exchange of fire with separatists in the Hoshab town of Kech district, another soldier, Naik Wazir Muhammad, was injured.

It said the operation was launched after government forces received information that a group of insurgents were riding motorcycles from Kech to Mastung. The insurgents opened fire and the resulting exchange with the military resulted in the death of six insurgents and one soldier, Sergeant Hidayatullah.

Troops seized arms and ammunition carried by the dead insurgents and a search and clearance operation was ongoing Saturday.

For nearly two decades, Balochistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other separatist groups. The government says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence in the province has persisted.

Meanwhile, a statement from Prime Minister’s Office said Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pakistan Army for carrying out what it said was a successful operation.

The prime minister also condoled the death of Hidayatullah. The entire nation saluted the sacrifices of its shahada (martyrs), he added.

According to the statement, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of Muhammad.

Previous articleImran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan has no plan of holding bilateral meeting with India: Bilawal

TASHKENT: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is currently attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting, asserted that Pakistan has no...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N moves LHC against PA speaker vote

LAHORE: Saif ul-Malook Khokhar, a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who lost the election for the coveted post of Punjab Assembly speaker to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N dares PTI to sue FT over funding story

ISLAMABAD: A day after Financial Times published a report investigating how the PTI secured funds through cricket matches organised under a company owned by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan lauds move to declare central Asia a ‘zone of peace’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation. Acting without a vote, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

China puts weight behind extending CPEC to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: China has conveyed to the interim administration in Kabul that Beijing supports extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, the nation's Foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N dares PTI to sue FT over funding story

ISLAMABAD: A day after Financial Times published a report investigating how the PTI secured funds through cricket matches organised under a company owned by...

Pakistan lauds move to declare central Asia a ‘zone of peace’

China puts weight behind extending CPEC to Afghanistan

ECP postpones local govt elections in Lasbela due to rain

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.