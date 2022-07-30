NATIONAL

Imran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (2R) takes part in a protest rally in Attock on May 25, 2022. - Khan on May 25 led a convoy of thousands of supporters towards the capital Islamabad in a show of force the new government has attempted to shut down, with clashes breaking out between police and protesters. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in 10 cases registered against him in connection with the long march on Islamabad.

After Khan called off his march, he and members of his party were booked in cases registered at police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism in the capital.

Following the complaints, he petitioned the court through his counsel Babar Awan. He also appeared before the court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufti as he took up the petition.

During the hearing, Awan said his client had been booked in 15 cases of the “same nature” and requested that he be granted bail.

The court, subsequently, confirmed Khan’s request for bail and instructed him to submit surety bonds of Rs5,000.

In another case, registered under sections of treason at the Kohsar police station, the court granted him interim bail. The judge has summoned the record of the case at the next hearing, scheduled on September 8.

On May 26, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kohsar police station at the complaint of Sub-Inspector Asif Raza under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The second FIR was registered on the same day at 3:20 am on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghulam Sarwar.

On May 28, 11 more cases were registered against the top leadership, including Khan, and activists of the party under different sections by the Loi Bher, Secretariat police, Aabapra police, Golra police, and Bhara Kahu police, among others.

Previous articlePakistan has no plan of holding bilateral meeting with India: Bilawal
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan has no plan of holding bilateral meeting with India: Bilawal

TASHKENT: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is currently attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting, asserted that Pakistan has no...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N moves LHC against PA speaker vote

LAHORE: Saif ul-Malook Khokhar, a lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who lost the election for the coveted post of Punjab Assembly speaker to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N dares PTI to sue FT over funding story

ISLAMABAD: A day after Financial Times published a report investigating how the PTI secured funds through cricket matches organised under a company owned by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan lauds move to declare central Asia a ‘zone of peace’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation. Acting without a vote, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

China puts weight behind extending CPEC to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: China has conveyed to the interim administration in Kabul that Beijing supports extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, the nation's Foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP postpones local govt elections in Lasbela due to rain

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government elections in the Lasbela district of Balochistan after torrential rains and resultant flash...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan lauds move to declare central Asia a ‘zone of peace’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation. Acting without a vote, the...

China puts weight behind extending CPEC to Afghanistan

ECP postpones local govt elections in Lasbela due to rain

PM, son to be indicted in money laundering case in September

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.