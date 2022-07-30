Imran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in 10 cases registered against him in connection with the long march on Islamabad.

After Khan called off his march, he and members of his party were booked in cases registered at police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism in the capital.

Following the complaints, he petitioned the court through his counsel Babar Awan. He also appeared before the court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufti as he took up the petition.

During the hearing, Awan said his client had been booked in 15 cases of the “same nature” and requested that he be granted bail.

The court, subsequently, confirmed Khan’s request for bail and instructed him to submit surety bonds of Rs5,000.

In another case, registered under sections of treason at the Kohsar police station, the court granted him interim bail. The judge has summoned the record of the case at the next hearing, scheduled on September 8.

On May 26, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kohsar police station at the complaint of Sub-Inspector Asif Raza under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The second FIR was registered on the same day at 3:20 am on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ghulam Sarwar.

On May 28, 11 more cases were registered against the top leadership, including Khan, and activists of the party under different sections by the Loi Bher, Secretariat police, Aabapra police, Golra police, and Bhara Kahu police, among others.