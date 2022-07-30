ECP postpones local govt elections in Lasbela due to rain

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government elections in the Lasbela district of Balochistan after torrential rains and resultant flash floods wreaked havoc in the province.

According to a spokesperson of the agency, the process of local government elections was postponed due to the suspension of transportation and damage to infrastructure and the restricted movement of people.

“The process would be resumed from where it was stopped, and when the conditions improve,” a notification issued to this effect said.