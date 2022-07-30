NATIONAL

China puts weight behind extending CPEC to Afghanistan

By Anadolu Agency
Deep sea port of Gwadar Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: China has conveyed to the interim administration in Kabul that Beijing supports extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, the nation’s Foreign Ministry said.

“China hopes to push the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the development strategies of Afghanistan,” China’s top diplomat Wang Yi told his Afghanistan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Wang also announced zero tariffs on 98 percent of Afghan imports and the resumption of the issuance of visas to Afghan citizens beginning early next month, according to a statement.

The two met in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit of foreign ministers. Afghanistan is a member of the SCO.

Wang said Beijing “supports the extension of the CPEC to Afghanistan, and shares China’s development opportunities.”

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a multibillion-dollar economic and infrastructural developmental arrangement between Islamabad and Beijing under which China has invested more than $25 billion in Pakistan since 2014.

After the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, Islamabad and Beijing appear to have agreed to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan where the Taliban has ruled since last August.

The Taliban administration has also insisted on stabilizing the war-torn country to become the transit between Central and South Asia.

Wang told Muttaqi that China “appreciates the Afghan interim government’s unremitting efforts in overcoming the four challenges posed by the winter, earthquake, flood and sanctions, in reconstruction and recovery and the improvement of people’s livelihood, and its steady progress toward the goal of lasting peace and stability.”

Previous articleECP postpones local govt elections in Lasbela due to rain
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP postpones local govt elections in Lasbela due to rain

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government elections in the Lasbela district of Balochistan after torrential rains and resultant flash...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM, son to be indicted in money laundering case in September

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday announced to formally indict Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Digital friendships promoting peace in Pakistan, India

LAHORE/NEW DELHI: A Facebook page is bridging the divide between people from Pakistan and India, South Asian nuclear-armed nations which have been to war...
Read more
NATIONAL

How a cricket match in UK was used to bankroll PTI

The controversy about the prohibited Foreign Funding case against PTI pending with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took a new twist on Friday...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO confirms Army chief’s contact with US deputy state secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday confirmed contact between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Deputy Secretary of State...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six terrorists killed by security forces near Hoshab, Kech District

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation near Hoshab, Kech District. "On 29 July 2022, on information regarding movement of a Terrorist...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Jordan backs England ‘match-winner’ Roy to emerge from slump

LONDON: Chris Jordan has said it will be no surprise to him if England team-mate Jason Roy emerges from a run-drought with a match-winning...

Ronaldo says he will play in Man Utd friendly against Rayo Vallecano

US sentences Canadian who narrated IS videos to life in prison

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox — and its stigma

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.