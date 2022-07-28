Opinion

The price of using religion

Th arrest of Rizwan in India will merely add to the the BJP’s anti-Pakistan narrative

By Editorial
11
0

The arrest of Riwan Ashraf while trying to cross over into India over the Rajasthan border, while carrying knives, and with the avowed intention of killing Nupur Sharma, the BJP spokeswoman whose blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on a TV  talk show led to her being sacked and loud protests from a number of Arab countries, should expose the counterproductive nature of patronizing such organizations as the Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The recent Punjab by-elections saw the TLP wiped out, indicating that its message was not getting much traction among the public. Mr Ashraf is a fervent TLP member, whose previous high point had been destroying the equestrian statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh outside the Lahore Fort. His membership of the TLP was perhaps inevitable, as the party had been founded by the late Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi to harness the fervour caused by Mumtaz Qadri’s assassination of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer for blasphemy, and which had viewed the French President as a blasphemer, and thus had demanded that its Ambassador be expelled. Its links to the intelligence agencies, was notorious, by and it was because of this that Mr Justice Qazi Faiz Issa’s jugement on its Faizabad sit-in, had led to him being gunned for.

Now, it seems, the TLP has a member who has taken a stand that the agencies will find harmful to Pakistan. Ms Sharma is going to be portrayed by the BJP not as a blasphemer, but as the victim of a Pakistani intelligence operation, and even the indigenous attacks on her, which have already begun, will be tarred with that brush. Religious sentiments can be powerful forces too huge to be contained within the vessel of national interest. Even where the national interest is of a state created in the name of Islam, such sentiments may over flow those boundaries, as the sponsors of the TLP are finding out.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM Shehbaz accuses judiciary of having ‘double standards’
Next articleSC policies and critics
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

NADRA rebuttal

Apropos to the letter “Gender Versus Merit” by Abbas Ali Qureshi published on July 25, 2022, in Pakistan Today NADRA intends to put the...
Read more
Letters

Problems of DHA residents

It was 20 years ago that I was finally able to purchase a small house in Phase IV of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA)...
Read more
Letters

Food Insecurity

Pakistan ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) which aims at mobilising global action to combat hunger. The index...
Read more
Comment

Institutional Memory is Permanent

It is almost impossible to erase institutional memory. Set and deep-rooted cultural changes in institutions are impossible. The colonial institutions that we inherited have...
Read more
Comment

Can ICJ ruling pave the way of Rohingya repatriation in Myanmar from Bangladesh?

According to academics and rights campaigners, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling has opened up fresh opportunities for the international community to put...
Read more
Editorials

SC policies and critics

The judiciary is free from the shackles of the executive, thanks to the 19th Constitutional Amendment, robust jurisprudence, powerful bars, civil society, competitive politics,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Food Insecurity

Pakistan ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) which aims at mobilising global action to combat hunger. The index...

Institutional Memory is Permanent

Can ICJ ruling pave the way of Rohingya repatriation in Myanmar from Bangladesh?

SC policies and critics

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.