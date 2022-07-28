Punjab’s ‘political trash’ will be dumped soon: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chair Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the autonomy of the Supreme Court enjoys constitutional protection, and its authority can only be increased, never curtailed.

In a tweet, he said the apex court cannot be “influenced at someone’s will”. “Its anatomy is protected by the Constitution,” he added.

He added the federal government cannot impose a governor’s rule in Punjab. Pakistan nationals living abroad will get their right to vote and recent amendments in accountability laws will soon be reversed, he said.

He said the foreign reserves have gone down to $7 billion while the dollar rate has spiked to Rs250. The government will be removed before it could offload national assets, he added.

The former minister said that Punjab’s political garbage would be dumped into the trash. Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of PML-N, would not return to Pakistan and general elections will be held in October or November, he predicted.