Umair Arif of KP wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship title

By Agencies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budding junior squash player Umair Arif clinched the All Pakistan National Junior U15 title recorded victory against Azan Khan in the final played at Jehangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

More than hundred players from all over the country participated in the Championship with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Umeer Arif registering excellent performance and first reaching the grand final and later on defeated Pakistan’s top seed Azan Khan by 3-2.

In the final, Umair showed the best game after losing the first and second sets and despite conceding two sets, Umair staged a strong comeback by winning three consecutive sets to march into victory 3-2. The score was 9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 12-10 and 11-9.

Umair Arif is determined to do well for Pakistan in the future at the national and international level. On this occasion, he also appreciated the efforts of his coach Tahir Iqbal Khan and DG Sports Khalid Khan and expressed hope that many national and international players will be produced from the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Academy in the future.

