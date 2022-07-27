Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

KARACHI: The nation’s two leading car assemblers, Toyota and Suzuki, plan partial plant shutdowns next month due to unavailability of raw material amid import restrictions and exchange rate volatility, officials at both companies said on Wednesday.

The government in recent weeks has attempted to curb imports in the face of fast depleting foreign reserves, a declining currency and a widening current account deficit, because of which the rupee has lost over 20 percent of its value this year.