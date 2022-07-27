NATIONAL

Depts prodded into quick redressal of public complaints received on Pak Portal

By News Desk

LAHORE: Secretary Services & General Administration South Punjab, Nosheen Malik on Wednesday directed all departments to resolve the complaints received on Pakistan Portal as early as possible.

She said that any delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

She issued these directives while chairing a review meeting held here to know the status of complaints.

Deputy Secretary Ali Atif Buttar, Section Officers Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Wajiha Rasool and Asadullah Shahzad, and focal persons of all departments of South Punjab Secretariat
were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the complaints received on the Pakistan Portal were reviewed and the status of the complaints received by Health, Education, Public Health, Board of Revenue, Livestock and other departments were also checked.

She said that South Punjab Secretariat was active to improve public service delivery in all departments.

Malik further said that the government wanted to improve public service delivery in all departments.

She also instructed all departments concerned to take immediate notice of the complaints raised by the media and play their due role to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps.

News Desk

