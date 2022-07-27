NATIONAL

Power prices raised amid energy crisis despite rampant inflation

By Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan has raised electricity prices to match rising generation costs amid a global energy crisis and a heatwave, even as the country grapples with its highest inflation in over a decade, the power minister said.

Inflation last month reached 21.3 percent, driven mainly by rising food costs, and the country also faces fast-depleting foreign reserves, a depreciating currency and a widening current account deficit.

“Cabinet has approved an increase in electricity tariffs but lifeline (poor) consumers will not be affected,” Power Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan told reporters in Islamabad, adding the increase would not apply to them.

Pakistan’s monthly fuel oil imports are set to hit a four-year high in June, Refinitiv data shows, as the country struggles to buy liquefied natural gas for power generation amid a heatwave that is driving demand.

Higher energy imports have hit the economy as the country struggles to boost foreign exchange. The rupee has lost 20 percent of its value in 2022. Reserves have fallen to as low as $9.3 billion, hardly enough to pay for 45 days of imports.

Pakistan this month reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for $1.17 billion in critical funding under a resumed bailout package.

The country is also pushing to tap other avenues for power. The minister said that nuclear power production had risen after the refuelling of one plant.

From the beginning of July, the K2 plant has been operating at full capacity.

Previous articleCovid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths
Next articleToyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sana warns Punjab of governor’s rule if his entry is banned

ISLAMABAD: The government was preparing a summary for possible proclamation of central rule, known as governor’s rule, in Punjab, said Rana Sanaullah Khan as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman intervenes to provide Rs52.86 mn relief

LAHORE: The Office of Punjab Ombudsman has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs52.86 million to plaintiffs of different districts seeking redressal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan increases surveillance for monkeypox after WHO alert

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased surveillance for monkeypox after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency, a spokesperson of the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

KARACHI: The nation's two leading car assemblers, Toyota and Suzuki, plan partial plant shutdowns next month due to unavailability of raw material amid import...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 620 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Wednesday. The new infections were detected after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation indebted to army for sacrifices to protect Pakistan: president

ISLAMABAD: The nation was indebted to soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland, said President Dr. Arif Alvi on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan increases surveillance for monkeypox after WHO alert

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased surveillance for monkeypox after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency, a spokesperson of the Ministry...

Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

Power prices raised amid energy crisis despite rampant inflation

Covid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.