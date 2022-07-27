NATIONAL

Pakistan increases surveillance for monkeypox after WHO alert

By Staff Report
Pakistani officials leave the newly-built Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad on April 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased surveillance for monkeypox after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency, a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Monkeypox is a virus similar to smallpox that causes fever, swollen lymph nodes and distinctive rashes on the face, palms, the soles of the feet and genitalia.

The virus is spreading primarily among men who have sex with men, research has shown. Close sexual contact was responsible for transmission in 95 percent of cases, a recent paper, published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, found.

It can be a serious disease with a case fatality rate of around 3-6 percent, although the vast majority of people manage to recover at home without hospitalisation or medication.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held at the ministry to discuss the latest situation on the matter. Chaired by Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, it was attended by Health Special Secretary Nasir ud-Din Mashhood, Health Wing Director General Shabana Saleem and representatives of the interior ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the meeting, Patel said an effective surveillance regime has been installed to arrest the spread of disease. “All hospitals have been instructed to take necessary measures for the disease,” he said.

The outbreak, which epidemiologists believe initially began in mid-spring gatherings of gay and bisexual men in Europe, has since alarmed such experts by ballooning to over 19,000 cases worldwide.

“All the national and provincial health authorities have been advised to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox as the government has started taking effective measures to prevent the disease,” the minister said.

He said international health regulations related to the disease will be fully implemented in Pakistan as well. “The government would continue its work as per the guidelines of WHO,” he said.

The health ministry has issued instructions to all stakeholders, especially border health services, to strictly monitor the suspected cases at all points of entry in the country and ensure an effective monitoring regime.

The screening of all incoming passengers will be ensured particularly passengers coming from African nations, Patel told the meeting.

The minister has also directed the coronavirus response body, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), to ensure regular monitoring of the monkeypox situation in the country along with Covid-19 infections.

A spokesperson of the ministry said the situation is being closely monitored by the health authorities.

Previous articleToyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

KARACHI: The nation's two leading car assemblers, Toyota and Suzuki, plan partial plant shutdowns next month due to unavailability of raw material amid import...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power prices raised amid energy crisis despite rampant inflation

KARACHI: Pakistan has raised electricity prices to match rising generation costs amid a global energy crisis and a heatwave, even as the country grapples...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 620 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Wednesday. The new infections were detected after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation indebted to army for sacrifices to protect Pakistan: president

ISLAMABAD: The nation was indebted to soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland, said President Dr. Arif Alvi on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to move no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is expected to introduce a vote of no-confidence to de-seat Dost Muhammad Mazari, a party lawmaker and deputy speaker of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traders turn to French wheat aimed for Pakistan as Black Sea supplies tighten

PARIS/HAMBURG: Traders bought up to seven shipments of French wheat aimed for Pakistan as part of a 300,000 tonne tender last week, European traders...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nation indebted to army for sacrifices to protect Pakistan: president

ISLAMABAD: The nation was indebted to soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland, said President Dr. Arif Alvi on...

PTI to move no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker

Traders turn to French wheat aimed for Pakistan as Black Sea supplies tighten

Sharif says Supreme Court verdict ‘hurt expectations for justice’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.