NATIONAL

Pakistan govt, people to win fight against floods, rebuild homes: Zhao Lijian

By Agencies

Chinese Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said he believed that Pakistani government and people would win the fight against floods and rebuild their homes and said that China was ready to provide help to Pakistan to improve people’s livelihood and pursue social development.

” We believe that the Pakistani government and people will win the fight against flood and rebuild their homes,” he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about supply of relief packages to flood-hit people in Balochistan province.

The Spokesperson said, ” I have noted that affected by Monsoon, Balochistan province of Pakistan has been hit with rounds of heavy rains causing flood.”

As a good friend of Pakistan sharing weal and woe, China had spent no time in sending urgently needed humanitarian supplies including food packages, and solar power generation equipment to help the local people go through difficulties, he added.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side was ready to continue to provide help to Pakistan to help improve people’s livelihood and pursue social development.

Balochistan province has recently received a new batch of relief packages from China.

About 800 to 1,000 food packs were distributed among the families living in the makeshift camps in the province’s Qila Saifullah district.

The Chinese people also provided around 300 pieces of solar panels as the current rains destroyed electricity lines in many areas.

According to official sources, around 310 people have been killed and 295 others injured so far in separate rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June 14.

Most of the damages and casualties were reported from Balochistan province, where 100 people died and 57 others sustained injuries due to monsoon rains that triggered flash floods.

Previous articleSecretary Services South for quick redressal of complaints received on Pak Portal
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Secretary Services South for quick redressal of complaints received on Pak Portal

Secretary Services & General Administration South Punjab, Nosheen Malik on Wednesday directed all departments to resolve the complaints received on Pakistan Portal as early...
Read more
NATIONAL

Monsoon rains: 105 died, 61 injured in Balochistan: Spokesperson

At least 105 people died, 61 injured whereas over 1000 have been displaced due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan, spokesperson Farah...
Read more
NATIONAL

2,000 FC personnel to be imparted anti-riot training in current fiscal year: Sana Ullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah, while terming the Frontier Constabulary (FC) a national asset, on Wednesday said anti-riot training would be imparted to...
Read more
NATIONAL

IIOJK journalist barred from travelling to Sri Lanka

A journalist from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been barred by Indian officials from travelling to Sri Lanka without giving any reason...
Read more
NATIONAL

50 Pakistani undergraduate students to study in American universities for one semester

Approximately 50 Pakistani undergraduate students who received scholarships from the American Government are preparing to study in the United States for one semester under...
Read more
NATIONAL

CJP convenes JCP meeting on Thursday

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to consider the names of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IIOJK journalist barred from travelling to Sri Lanka

A journalist from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been barred by Indian officials from travelling to Sri Lanka without giving any reason...

India continues with its hegemonic designs in region

50 Pakistani undergraduate students to study in American universities for one semester

CJP convenes JCP meeting on Thursday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.