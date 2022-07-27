Ombudsman intervenes to provide Rs52.86 mn relief

LAHORE: The Office of Punjab Ombudsman has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs52.86 million to plaintiffs of different districts seeking redressal of their complaints related to provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman explained the long-awaited educational stipends of the Zawer-i-Taleem Programme valued at Rs129,000 have been released to the studying daughters of five Bhakar residents after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office.

In response to two separate applications of one Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore, the health department has released two tranches of Rs9.7 million and Rs4.4 million and promised to pay Rs1.1 million and Rs240,750 in the next budget after the intervention of ombudsman’s office, he added.

As a result of effective action taken by the ombudsman’s office on public complaints, the spokesman said, a retired employee of Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura, Muhammad Mansha, has been paid employment dues worth Rs2.3 million and the involvement of the office resulted in the payment of Rs3 million to legal heirs of one Janu Bibi from Mandi Bahauddin who died during the processing of her application.

Apart from payment of dues, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (Pessi) have also employed her son, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman asserted the involvement of the ombudsman’s office has resulted in the payment of employment dues of Rs3.2 million to the widow of a primary school teacher by the education department.

The agriculture director (e&m) released Rs10.5 million to Khushab’s Malik Allah Daad Khan and other pensioners who have been awaiting their pension amounts for the last three years.

The spokesman mentioned the district health authority of Gujrat has given Rs2.5 million to Samia Bibi as financial aid, the district education authority Gujranwala has paid Rs3.3 million to the widow of Bashir Ahmed and the buildings department Faisalabad has released security dues valuing Rs3.7 million to the complainant Muhammad Jameel of Sheikhupura, the spokesman added.

As a result of the effective pursuance of the complaint of an employee from Sialkot, 425 employees of the district health authority are paid Rs1 million every month while the district accounts office has paid Rs5 million to them in a period of five months.

The complainants have thanked Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan for providing legal relief to them.