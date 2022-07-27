NATIONAL

Ombudsman intervenes to provide Rs52.86 mn relief

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Office of Punjab Ombudsman has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief worth Rs52.86 million to plaintiffs of different districts seeking redressal of their complaints related to provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman explained the long-awaited educational stipends of the Zawer-i-Taleem Programme valued at Rs129,000 have been released to the studying daughters of five Bhakar residents after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office.

In response to two separate applications of one Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq of Lahore, the health department has released two tranches of Rs9.7 million and Rs4.4 million and promised to pay Rs1.1 million and Rs240,750 in the next budget after the intervention of ombudsman’s office, he added.

As a result of effective action taken by the ombudsman’s office on public complaints, the spokesman said, a retired employee of Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura, Muhammad Mansha, has been paid employment dues worth Rs2.3 million and the involvement of the office resulted in the payment of Rs3 million to legal heirs of one Janu Bibi from Mandi Bahauddin who died during the processing of her application.

Apart from payment of dues, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (Pessi) have also employed her son, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman asserted the involvement of the ombudsman’s office has resulted in the payment of employment dues of Rs3.2 million to the widow of a primary school teacher by the education department.

The agriculture director (e&m) released Rs10.5 million to Khushab’s Malik Allah Daad Khan and other pensioners who have been awaiting their pension amounts for the last three years.

The spokesman mentioned the district health authority of Gujrat has given Rs2.5 million to Samia Bibi as financial aid, the district education authority Gujranwala has paid Rs3.3 million to the widow of Bashir Ahmed and the buildings department Faisalabad has released security dues valuing Rs3.7 million to the complainant Muhammad Jameel of Sheikhupura, the spokesman added.

As a result of the effective pursuance of the complaint of an employee from Sialkot, 425 employees of the district health authority are paid Rs1 million every month while the district accounts office has paid Rs5 million to them in a period of five months.

The complainants have thanked Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan for providing legal relief to them.

Previous articlePakistan increases surveillance for monkeypox after WHO alert
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan increases surveillance for monkeypox after WHO alert

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased surveillance for monkeypox after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a public health emergency, a spokesperson of the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

KARACHI: The nation's two leading car assemblers, Toyota and Suzuki, plan partial plant shutdowns next month due to unavailability of raw material amid import...
Read more
NATIONAL

Power prices raised amid energy crisis despite rampant inflation

KARACHI: Pakistan has raised electricity prices to match rising generation costs amid a global energy crisis and a heatwave, even as the country grapples...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 620 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Wednesday. The new infections were detected after...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nation indebted to army for sacrifices to protect Pakistan: president

ISLAMABAD: The nation was indebted to soldiers who laid down their lives for the security of the motherland, said President Dr. Arif Alvi on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI to move no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is expected to introduce a vote of no-confidence to de-seat Dost Muhammad Mazari, a party lawmaker and deputy speaker of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 620 new cases, four more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 620 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Wednesday. The new infections were detected after...

Nation indebted to army for sacrifices to protect Pakistan: president

PTI to move no-trust motion against PA deputy speaker

Traders turn to French wheat aimed for Pakistan as Black Sea supplies tighten

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.