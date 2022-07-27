Lahore police chief removed

LAHORE: Hours after Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as chief minister of Punjab, the Establishment Division removed Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana from his post.

A notification for this effect was issued Wednesday morning and he was directed to report to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The Punjab government appointed Kamyana, a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, to head the Lahore police on April 28.

He was among over a dozen senior police officers who were repatriated from Punjab to the Establishment Division during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government “for being close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)”.

The posting order of Kamyana, who served against various posts in the federal institutes, as Lahore CCPO was issued directly from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).