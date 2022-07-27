NATIONAL

IHC seeks arguments on maintainability of NAB DG’s petitions

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought arguments from the respondents on maintainability of the petition filed by DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem challenging the summon notice of PAC in Tayyaba Gul harassment matter.

The court also extended its order till next date for stopping the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from taking any disciplinary action against director general NAB Lahore. The bench also summoned notices to secretary national assembly and PAC in petition of Acting Chairman NAB challenging the powers of the NA body.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petitions of acting chairman NAB and DG NAB Lahore regarding the aforesaid matter.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that there was no problem if the PAC summoned the petitioner in matter pertaining to the accounts. The question was that whether the PAC was authorized to hear such matter other than the accounts, he asked.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani said that the PAC could hear any complaint regarding the public interest. The court remarked that that the PAC could hear the only the finance matters in public domain, adding that every institution whether it was parliament or judiciary had own respect.

The deputy attorney general requested the court to grant permission to present the minutes of last PAC meeting. He requested the court to view the answers submitted by the petitioners to PAC.

DG NAB’s counsel adopted the stance that his client had no hesitation to appear before the PAC. The court had stated that the NAB could be summoned only in the matter related to finance, he said.

The court sought arguments from the respondents and adjourned hearing till August 11.

 

Previous articleSpeakers highlight South Korea role as key link between Pakistan and East Asian countries
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Speakers highlight South Korea role as key link between Pakistan and East Asian countries

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats, economists and intellectuals on Wednesday agreed that South Korea can play a significant role to develop economic and trade relations between Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Capt Sarwar Shaheed paid glowing tribute martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The nation remembered Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his 74th martyrdom anniversary observed on Wednesday. Muhammad Sarwar was born in Gujjar Khan’s Singhori village...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC restores PEIRA chairperson

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of single member bench and restored Zia Batool as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects as ridiculous Indian ministry’s statement on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected as baseless and misguided remarks made by the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Restore Ehsaas, health cards & panahgahs programmes, Imran directs Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programmes in the province. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament’s role counted for national consensus to achieve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday called upon the parliament to develop a roadmap with broad national consensus...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan battle to save second Test as Sri Lanka smells victory

GALLE: Sri Lanka set Pakistan a record target of 508 and then restricted them to 89-1 to keep alive their hopes of a series-levelling...

Pakistan rejects as ridiculous Indian ministry’s statement on CPEC

Restore Ehsaas, health cards & panahgahs programmes, Imran directs Punjab govt

Parliament’s role counted for national consensus to achieve SDGs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.