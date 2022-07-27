NATIONAL

IHC restores PEIRA chairperson

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of single member bench and restored Zia Batool as Chairperson of Pakistan Education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

The bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the intra-court appeal filed by Zia Batool against her removal by the single member bench and served notices on respondents, including the Federal Government and sought their comments on the matter.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the single member bench had ignored several facts in the case and prayed the court to terminate its verdict.

The IHC’s single member bench had ordered to remove the PEIRA chairperson from the post while declaring her appointment notification as void. The court also instructed the Ministry of Education to initiate the process for appointing a new chairman.

 

Staff Report

