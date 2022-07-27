NATIONAL

Capt Sarwar Shaheed paid glowing tribute martyrdom anniversary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation remembered Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his 74th martyrdom anniversary observed on Wednesday.

Muhammad Sarwar was born in Gujjar Khan’s Singhori village on November 10, 1910. In 1944, he received his commission in the Punjab Regiment.

In recognition of giving his life in the first Pakistan-Indian War in 1948, he received the Nishan-e-Haider award. At his grave in Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi, Major General Mumtaz Hussain placed a floral wreath at his grave.

He received the commission in 1944 and served in the Punjab Regiment in the newly formed Pakistan Army. In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle for retaking Kashmir. During the battle, the Indian troops were outflanked and forced to retreat to the Northern Areas.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties in Uri Sector. His regiment received heavy machine-gun fire along with grenades and mortar fire. He was killed by a machine-gun fire as he along with five other men were cutting barbed wires.

He was posthumously awarded the highest military award of Pakistan, Nishan-e-Haider in recognition of his bravery.

Previous articleIHC restores PEIRA chairperson
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC restores PEIRA chairperson

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of single member bench and restored Zia Batool as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects as ridiculous Indian ministry’s statement on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected as baseless and misguided remarks made by the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Restore Ehsaas, health cards & panahgahs programmes, Imran directs Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programmes in the province. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parliament’s role counted for national consensus to achieve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday called upon the parliament to develop a roadmap with broad national consensus...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP to hand over 180 poorly performing schools to private sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to hand over 180 schools of public sector to private sector under Public Private Partnership (PPP) for...
Read more
NATIONAL

WHO urges for decentralizing essential hepatitis services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed the need to decentralize essential hepatitis services, deliver them in an integrated manner, bring hepatitis care...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Restore Ehsaas, health cards & panahgahs programmes, Imran directs Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programmes in the province. According...

Parliament’s role counted for national consensus to achieve SDGs

KP to hand over 180 poorly performing schools to private sector

WHO urges for decentralizing essential hepatitis services in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.