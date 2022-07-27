Capt Sarwar Shaheed paid glowing tribute martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The nation remembered Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his 74th martyrdom anniversary observed on Wednesday.

Muhammad Sarwar was born in Gujjar Khan’s Singhori village on November 10, 1910. In 1944, he received his commission in the Punjab Regiment.

In recognition of giving his life in the first Pakistan-Indian War in 1948, he received the Nishan-e-Haider award. At his grave in Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi, Major General Mumtaz Hussain placed a floral wreath at his grave.

He received the commission in 1944 and served in the Punjab Regiment in the newly formed Pakistan Army. In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle for retaking Kashmir. During the battle, the Indian troops were outflanked and forced to retreat to the Northern Areas.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties in Uri Sector. His regiment received heavy machine-gun fire along with grenades and mortar fire. He was killed by a machine-gun fire as he along with five other men were cutting barbed wires.

He was posthumously awarded the highest military award of Pakistan, Nishan-e-Haider in recognition of his bravery.