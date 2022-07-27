Sports

Abdullah Shafique climbs remarkably in ICC Rankings

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique has ascended outstandingly in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after superb performance in the first Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test of the ICC World Test Championship series at Galle.

Abdullah, who was declared Player of the Match for his second innings knock of 160, has amassed 720 runs in his first six Tests, advanced 23 slots to reach 16th position with a Pakistan record of 671 rating points, said a press release.

The previous best by a Pakistan batter after six Tests was Saeed Ahmed’s 614 rating points and only two batters have ever had more points after six Tests – Sunil Gavaskar (692) and Donald Bradman (687).

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, whose 21 wickets rank him joint-third in terms of most wickets after two Tests, has moved up 11 places to 44th position with 481 rating points, the fourth highest by any bowler after two Tests. Narendra Hirwani (519), Alec Bedser (500) and Bob Massie (494) had higher rating points after two Tests.

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam’s scores of 119 and 55 see him overtake Australia’s Steve Smith to reach a career high third ranking with a career best rating of 874 points. Babar was currently top ranked in both ODIs and T20s and remains the only batter in the top 10 of all three lists.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was another Pakistan player to gain in the latest weekly update, moving up one place to a career best-equaling third position after grabbing four wickets in the first innings. Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah have gained a slot each to reach 13th and 32nd positions, respectively.

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal has gained 11 slots to reach 18th position after scores of 76 and 94 not out while Kusal Mendis (up two places to 47th) and Oshada Fernando (up 11 places to 58th) too have made headway in the Test rankings.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has progressed two places to fourth after his 92 not out in the third match against England that was washed out by rain, ending the series at 1-1. England fast bowler David Willey has moved up to 23rd position among bowlers.

Performances in the first two matches of the West Indies versus India series were also considered in the latest weekly update.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan, who scored a match-winning 97 in the first ODI, has moved up one place to joint-13th while Shreyas Iyer is up 20 places to joint-54th among batters. Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj is in the top 100.

For the West Indies, opener Shai Hope was up three places to 12th after his valiant 115 in the second match while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has gained two places to reach 16th position after grabbing two wickets each in both matches.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, New Zealand players Glenn Phillips (up three places to joint-27th among batters) and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (up five places to 35th among bowlers) have made notable progress, as have Ireland bowlers Mark Adair and Joshua Little, who are in 43rd and 44th positions, respectively.

 

Previous articleUmair Arif of KP wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship title
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Umair Arif of KP wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship title

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budding junior squash player Umair Arif clinched the All Pakistan National Junior U15 title recorded victory against Azan Khan in the final...
Read more
Sports

Umair Arif of KP wins All Pakistan Squash Open Championship title

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budding junior squash player Umair Arif clinched the All Pakistan National Junior U15 title recorded victory against Azan Khan in the...
Read more
Sports

Australian curator terms Pakistan visit useful, enjoyable and collaborative

LAHORE: Australia's Adelaide Oval chief curator Damien Hough has completed his 12-day visit of Pakistan during which he visited four Test centres and worked...
Read more
Sports

Waseem reaches Scrabble Players C’ship final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Waseem Khatri has stormed in the final of the Scrabble Players Championship at Baltimore, USA. According to details, Waseem was playing in the...
Read more
Sports

Amateur mountaineers honored

SWAT: Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday awarded certificates of appreciation to young mountaineers – Syed Zeeshan Umar and Nauman Khalil for...
Read more
Sports

Champions League winners should play Super Cup, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti dropped some big hints about the players who are likely to be in his starting 11 for the first...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Monsoon rains: 105 died, 61 injured in Balochistan: Spokesperson

At least 105 people died, 61 injured whereas over 1000 have been displaced due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan, spokesperson Farah...

2,000 FC personnel to be imparted anti-riot training in current fiscal year: Sana Ullah

IIOJK journalist barred from travelling to Sri Lanka

India continues with its hegemonic designs in region

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.