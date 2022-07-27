25 members cabinet likely: Will dissolve assembly on Imran’s call: Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly immediately “whenever Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan give a call for.”

Punjab Chief Minister Elahi visited former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence, where the two leaders made important decisions including the election of Sabtain Khan as the new speaker of the province.

The meeting, which discussed the political and administrative state of the province, included senior leadership from the PTI as well.

Along with the speaker election, they also talked about the formation of the Punjab cabinet and the election of a new deputy speaker.

A decision was also taken regarding important appointments in the province.

25-MEMBER PUNJAB CABINET LIKELY IN FIRST PHASE

The Punjab cabinet to be formed with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the provincial chief minister will initially consist of 25 members, it has been learnt on Wednesday.

Names of those MPAs likely to be inducted as minister include: Raja Basharat, Usman Buzdar, Yasmin Rashid, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shahabuddin Seharr, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimur Bhatti, Faisal Cheema, Rafaqat Gilani, Murad Raas, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Ali Afzal Sahi, Zain Qureshi, Aslam Iqbal, Rana Shehbaz, Saifuddin Khosa, Raja Humayun Yasir and Rashid Hafeez. The sources informed that the names of these MPAs from both parties are under consideration for different ministerial portfolios.

On the other hand, names of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Mehmoodur Rasheed and Sibtain Khan are doing rounds for the seat of Punjab Assembly speaker. The Supreme Court had Tuesday declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab chief minister after declaring the ruling given by the provincial assembly deputy speaker ‘null and void’ under which 10 votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs cast in the favour of Chaudhry Pervaiz in the Punjab CM election had been deducted from total 186 votes he had secured.