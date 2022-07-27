NATIONAL

25 members cabinet likely: Will dissolve assembly on Imran’s call: Elahi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly immediately “whenever Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan give a call for.”

Punjab Chief Minister Elahi visited former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence, where the two leaders made important decisions including the election of Sabtain Khan as the new speaker of the province.

The meeting, which discussed the political and administrative state of the province, included senior leadership from the PTI as well.

Along with the speaker election, they also talked about the formation of the Punjab cabinet and the election of a new deputy speaker.

A decision was also taken regarding important appointments in the province.

25-MEMBER PUNJAB CABINET LIKELY IN FIRST PHASE

The Punjab cabinet to be formed with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the provincial chief minister will initially consist of 25 members, it has been learnt on Wednesday.

Names of those MPAs likely to be inducted as minister include: Raja Basharat, Usman Buzdar, Yasmin Rashid, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shahabuddin Seharr, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Taimur Bhatti, Faisal Cheema, Rafaqat Gilani, Murad Raas, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Ali Afzal Sahi, Zain Qureshi, Aslam Iqbal, Rana Shehbaz, Saifuddin Khosa, Raja Humayun Yasir and Rashid Hafeez. The sources informed that the names of these MPAs from both parties are under consideration for different ministerial portfolios.

On the other hand, names of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Mehmoodur Rasheed and Sibtain Khan are doing rounds for the seat of Punjab Assembly speaker. The Supreme Court had Tuesday declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab chief minister after declaring the ruling given by the provincial assembly deputy speaker ‘null and void’ under which 10 votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MPAs cast in the favour of Chaudhry Pervaiz in the Punjab CM election had been deducted from total 186 votes he had secured.

Previous articleIHC seeks arguments on maintainability of NAB DG’s petitions
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC seeks arguments on maintainability of NAB DG’s petitions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought arguments from the respondents on maintainability of the petition filed by DG NAB Lahore Shehzad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speakers highlight South Korea role as key link between Pakistan and East Asian countries

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats, economists and intellectuals on Wednesday agreed that South Korea can play a significant role to develop economic and trade relations between Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Capt Sarwar Shaheed paid glowing tribute martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The nation remembered Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his 74th martyrdom anniversary observed on Wednesday. Muhammad Sarwar was born in Gujjar Khan’s Singhori village...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC restores PEIRA chairperson

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of single member bench and restored Zia Batool as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects as ridiculous Indian ministry’s statement on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected as baseless and misguided remarks made by the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Restore Ehsaas, health cards & panahgahs programmes, Imran directs Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to restore Ehsaas programmes in the province. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC restores PEIRA chairperson

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of single member bench and restored Zia Batool as...

Pakistan battle to save second Test as Sri Lanka smells victory

Pakistan rejects as ridiculous Indian ministry’s statement on CPEC

Restore Ehsaas, health cards & panahgahs programmes, Imran directs Punjab govt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.