PMD forecasts thunderstorms in Karachi as low-pressure areas to move to Balochistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi as the low-pressure area today likely to move to Baluchistan coastal areas.

Low-pressure area inducing strong monsoon currents persist over central and western Sindh caused widespread extremely heavy rainfall across Sindh. The system likely to move to Baluchistan coastal areas.

Rainfall likely to continue in Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando M Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts till today or tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned against likely urban flooding or water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and other districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, and Hub and along Kirthar Range may put pressure on Hub Dam and Flash Flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions.

It should be noted that more than 200 mm of rain has been recorded in Karachi since yesterday, due to which there is a situation of urban flooding in the entire city.

Several feet of water is standing on several roads, while water has also entered in houses in low-lying areas.

News Desk

