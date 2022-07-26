Pakistan logs 371 fresh coronavirus cases

Pakistan has reported 371 fresh Coronavirus cases, while a single death during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Tuesday.

According to the NIH report, 13,439 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 371 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio dropped to 2.76 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.76 per cent. “As many as 184 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.