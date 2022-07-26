NATIONAL

Nation will reject those who rejected court’s verdict: Qureshi

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the whole nation will reject those who have rejected the court’s verdict.

Talking to media in Islamabad along with other PTI leaders, the former Foreign Minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has proved that they have been politically bankrupted, they announced to boycott when the situation seemed to be not in their favor.

The PTI leader called out to the people and said that the public should also boycott from the opposition leaders as they have been exposed.

“The people of Punjab have rejected them in the by-elections, now the nation will reject him in the general election as well,” he added.

He further said the opposition leaders have boycotted as they don’t trust the judges, while in the past they have celebrated on the verdicts given by the same judges. He said they express anger and disagreement when the judges decide about the constitution. PDM has violated the constitution.

“The executives have attacked the judiciary,” said Qureshi.

The former Federal Minister said I salute the judiciary for tolerating their inappropriate behavior today, adding that in what capacity did the Law Minister begin giving arguments when his counsel was present? It was such an important case but Attorney General and Zardari were out of the country, he went on saying.

Rebuking the opposition leaders he posed questions that have they not given arguments? If they objected to the bench, then why did they reply in writing?

He explained that the value of rupee is falling gradually. Factories have closed in Faisalabad but they have no concern with the state and economy of the country and all they care about is to remain in power.

Previous articleSheikh Rasheed urges PDM parties to name their ‘favorite judges’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM parties to name their ‘favorite judges’

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed has expressed his indignation for calling the bench headed by CJP as a ‘fixed...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘No objection to early appointment of Army Chief’, says President

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday met with senior journalists and said that he does not have any objection to an early appointment of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts for adopting precautionary measures against electrical hazards during rains

KARACHI: Considering the increase in electrocution cases, the Institute of Family Medicine at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) urged citizens to adopt precautionary...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Army troops busy in rescue, relief effort in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sought record of an alleged terrorist from NADRA in the Karachi University suicide attack in April. Police had arrested an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marriyum questions different interpretations of similar letters written by Imran, Shujaat

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday questioned why there was difference in the interpretation of Imran Khan's letter as party chief...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan Army troops busy in rescue, relief effort in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the...

CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

Marriyum questions different interpretations of similar letters written by Imran, Shujaat

CM Balochistan for aerial operation in flood-hit Aurki, Lasbela

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.