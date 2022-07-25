Motorists can pay registration, transfer fees via city Islamabad App

The motorists can pay vehicles’ registration and transfer fee from anywhere as the Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has added a new feature in the “City Islamabad App” for the purpose.

Director Excise Bilal Azam on Monday termed it “another milestone towards digitization” after online token taxes payment.

Likewise, the Excise Department has also started vehicle registration and transfer for motorists at doorsteps in collaboration with the NADRA.

The motorist can submit fees including vehicle token tax through integrating credit cards, bank accounts and other payment methods.

Meanwhile, the Excise Director told APP that the department had intensified crackdown against token tax defaulter.

The E&T teams headed by ETO Malik Umer Awan were checking vehicles at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway and other major thoroughfares in the city to collect token tax from the defaulters.

Similarly, the teams were also closely monitoring the movement of non-custom paid vehicles and shifting to excise office for further legal action.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was providing assistance to excise teams in enforcing the campaign and removing tinted glasses from the vehicles, besides issuing challans to the violators, he maintained.