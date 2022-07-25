NATIONAL

Motorists can pay registration, transfer fees via city Islamabad App

By News Desk

The motorists can pay vehicles’ registration and transfer fee from anywhere as the Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has added a new feature in the “City Islamabad App” for the purpose.

Director Excise Bilal Azam on Monday termed it “another milestone towards digitization” after online token taxes payment.

Likewise, the Excise Department has also started vehicle registration and transfer for motorists at doorsteps in collaboration with the NADRA.

The motorist can submit fees including vehicle token tax through integrating credit cards, bank accounts and other payment methods.

Meanwhile, the Excise Director told APP that the department had intensified crackdown against token tax defaulter.

The E&T teams headed by ETO Malik Umer Awan were checking vehicles at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway and other major thoroughfares in the city to collect token tax from the defaulters.

Similarly, the teams were also closely monitoring the movement of non-custom paid vehicles and shifting to excise office for further legal action.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was providing assistance to excise teams in enforcing the campaign and removing tinted glasses from the vehicles, besides issuing challans to the violators, he maintained.

Previous articleFinance Ministry finally gives nod for disbursement of loans under Mera Ghar Scheme
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Finance Ministry finally gives nod for disbursement of loans under Mera Ghar Scheme

ISLAMABAD: As the thousands of applicants for subsidised loan under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme (MPMG) were worried about their cases after the government’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECC approves increase in RLNG price for five export-oriented sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has given approval to enhance the RLNG rate from $6.5 to $ 9 per MMBTU...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi reiterates offer for online, virtual education to Afghan students

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday reiterated Pakistan’s offer to provide virtual and online education facilities to the Afghan students through the Allama Iqbal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rise in construction cost hampering FGEHA projects: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Housing and Works on Monday said due to unprecedented rise in cost of construction material the work on Federal Government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ghandhara & Chery to invest another $10 million in Pakistan’s automotive industry

ISLAMABAD: Leading Chinese automaker Chery has launched in Pakistan through a manufacturing and licensing agreement with Ghandhara Group. This initiative has initially injected an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Packaged milk price increased by Rs25 per litre

The storm of inflation continues haunting people as the packaged milk producers have increased the price of milk by Rs25 per litre on Monday. It...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rise in construction cost hampering FGEHA projects: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Housing and Works on Monday said due to unprecedented rise in cost of construction material the work on Federal Government...

Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic Rawalpindi Express will be the ‘first foreign film about a Pakistani sportsman’

Ghandhara & Chery to invest another $10 million in Pakistan’s automotive industry

Packaged milk price increased by Rs25 per litre

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.