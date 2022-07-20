NATIONAL

Top court seeks transcript of Sana’s ‘disappearing lawmakers’ comment

By Staff Report
375721 10: The exterior of Pakistan's Supreme Court gleams with white marble February 2000 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the text of a recent press conference by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan wherein he had mentioned making Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers disappear before the July 22 election for the office of Punjab chief minister.

In the press conference on July 18, Khan, accompanied by Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, while discussing means to ensure Hamza Shehbaz remains chief minister — an unlikely prospect as the PTI-Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) combine commands 188 votes of the 186 needed — said the situation could change if “five to seven PTI lawmakers don’t come to the assembly on voting day.”

He did not clarify if this meant the PML-N planned to detain some of the PTI’s lawmakers or is willing to offer them deals, as it did the earlier defectors later disqualified by the Supreme Court.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition filed by PML-Q leader Elahi.

However, the following day, Q League, whose leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the two parties’ joint candidate for the post, moved a contempt petition against Khan in the apex court over his statement.

Addressing a press conference, Elahi, who’s speaker of the Punjab Assembly, said that instead of focusing on law and order, Khan was using Intelligence Bureau (IB) to harass lawmakers of his party.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Faisal Fareed, counsel for Elahi, urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Khan, Aurangzeb, and PML-N leader and minister Attaullah Tarar.

He contended they had violated the July 1 order of the Supreme Court for holding “run-off polls” for the chief minister’s office on July 22 and during the interregnum period, “Hamza Shehbaz remain within the confines of the Constitution and the law without incidence of harassment of political opponents or witch-hunt”.

However, Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan observed the petitioner was “merely quoting a newspaper clipping” and summoned a transcript of the press conference in court.

He further said that once the text was submitted, the case would be set for hearing.

SC MOVED OVER ‘MEDDLING’ IN ELECTION

In a related development, PTI secretary general Asad Umar moved Supreme Court against what he said were attempts to influence the election.

Sharing the details of the contempt plea he filed, Umar said Khan and the Punjab government have been made nominated as respondents.

Naked threats of the use of police and its so-called special branch to interfere in the process by the interior minister are a clear contempt of the court’s July 1 verdict, he said.

Previous articlePakistan passport ranks fourth-worst for international travel: index
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan passport ranks fourth-worst for international travel: index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s passport has been ranked the fourth worst in the world by a global index that grades travel documents from different countries on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest two men accused of gang raping tourist

MULTAN: The police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman claimed she was gang raped at a hotel when she...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 50pc Pakistanis perceive positive impact of Internet on society: survey

ISLAMABAD: The findings of a study showed that more than 50 percent of Pakistanis have a perception that the Internet is having a positive...
Read more
NATIONAL

High time to reconnect central and south Asia through Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir recently declared an age-old building unsafe, asking its residents to vacate the premises. Named after Yarkand -- one of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Panic’ in markets as rupee slides further against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee slid further against the dollar on Wednesday, as the foreign exchange association warned that panic was spreading through the currency market...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest another suspect in Karachi riots case

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested another suspect involved in the recent ethnic riots in the Sohrab Goth neighbourhood of Karachi following...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 50pc Pakistanis perceive positive impact of Internet on society: survey

ISLAMABAD: The findings of a study showed that more than 50 percent of Pakistanis have a perception that the Internet is having a positive...

High time to reconnect central and south Asia through Kashmir

Barca thrash Beckham’s Miami 6-0 in friendly

‘Panic’ in markets as rupee slides further against dollar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.