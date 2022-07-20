Sri Lanka’s parliament votes for a new president as protesters wait

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities ringed parliament with heavy security on Wednesday as lawmakers prepared to choose between three candidates for president, hoping the new leader could pull the island out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

A win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines, several protesters have said.

“If Ranil comes (into power), we cannot have stability,” said Duminda Nagamuwa, who organised protests in Colombo after the nominations were finalised. Other protesters have said the acting president is an ally of the powerful Rajapaksa family, who they blame for the economic crisis.

The other main candidate, ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.

The third candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party, commands only three seats in the 225-member parliament and has no realistic chance of winning.

Hundreds of police, paramilitary and military troops were deployed around the parliament building and an approach road had at least three barricades. Security personnel in speed boats patrolled a lake around the building, and military jeeps and armoured vehicles stood parked within the perimeter.