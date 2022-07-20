Farah Gogi’s counsel terms graft case against his client ‘political victimization’

Calling filing of the corruption reference against Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, the friend of former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi, a glaring example of political victimization, her counsel Azhar Siddique Advocate on Wednesday said today he had challenged the notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to his client and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

Talking to the media outside the NAB, Lahore’s office, he said it was unfortunate that the authorities were harassing Gogi. “All those harassing my client should bear this thing in mind that her mother is sick,” he said, and also challenged the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to give proof, if any, to substantiate its claims of money laundering against the friend of ex-first lady of the country, who is the wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

On corruption cases filed against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he said she was the daughter of the man who thrice remained the country’s prime minister. “She does not have assets even in Pakistan let alone abroad,” he said jokingly while referring to an excerpt from Maryam’s interview given to a private news channel around nine years ago.

“First tell me, how the NAB could look into the case since it does not fall in its jurisdiction,” Azhar Siddique asked.

He went on to say that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly could only conduct the audit of the NAB’s accounts. “How on earth it could investigate the sexual harassment case against the Bureau’s ex-chairman?” he questioned.

He further said that Maryam was aware that the PML-N was going to lose the Punjab by-elections, therefore, she quarantined herself on the pretext of suffering from the coronavirus.

The NAB is currently investigating the money laundering and assets beyond sources of income case against Farah Gogi, her husband as well as her mother.