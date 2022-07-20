NATIONAL

Farah Gogi’s counsel terms graft case against his client ‘political victimization’

By News Desk

Calling filing of the corruption reference against Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, the friend of former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi, a glaring example of political victimization, her counsel Azhar Siddique Advocate on Wednesday said today he had challenged the notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to his client and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

Talking to the media outside the NAB, Lahore’s office, he said it was unfortunate that the authorities were harassing Gogi. “All those harassing my client should bear this thing in mind that her mother is sick,” he said, and also challenged the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to give proof, if any, to substantiate its claims of money laundering against the friend of ex-first lady of the country, who is the wife of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

On corruption cases filed against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, he said she was the daughter of the man who thrice remained the country’s prime minister. “She does not have assets even in Pakistan let alone abroad,” he said jokingly while referring to an excerpt from Maryam’s interview given to a private news channel around nine years ago.

“First tell me, how the NAB could look into the case since it does not fall in its jurisdiction,” Azhar Siddique asked.

He went on to say that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly could only conduct the audit of the NAB’s accounts. “How on earth it could investigate the sexual harassment case against the Bureau’s ex-chairman?” he questioned.

He further said that Maryam was aware that the PML-N was going to lose the Punjab by-elections, therefore, she quarantined herself on the pretext of suffering from the coronavirus.

The NAB is currently investigating the money laundering and assets beyond sources of income case against Farah Gogi, her husband as well as her mother.

Previous articleShah Mehmood Qureshi criticises govt over rupee devaluation
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticises govt over rupee devaluation

Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi has criticised the coalition government over rupee devaluation, saying that the current regime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Auditor General raises objections against three uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has raised Rs1.5 billion worth financial objections on three uplift projects of the Peshawar Development Authority for not...
Read more
NATIONAL

FAFEN terms Punjab by-polls turnout ‘impressive’

ISLAMABAD: The 49.7% voter turnout in the by-election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly has been termed "impressive" by the Free and Fair...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common values: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM lauds cricket team on ‘brilliant win’ against Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the performance of the national cricket team on winning the test match against Sri Lanka. "I congratulate the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) sounded positive over the vision of extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common values: Kh...

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization...

PM lauds cricket team on ‘brilliant win’ against Sri Lanka

Carlsen not to defend title at 2023 World Chess Championship

Sana Sher wins KP Peshawar Regional Junior Squash title

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.