NATIONAL

President for inspiration from Nelson Mandela’s vision to strengthen democratic norms, freedom of speech

By News Desk

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the nation for a renewed pledge to strengthen democratic norms of civility, democratic decision-making and freedom of speech while taking inspiration from Nelson Mandela’s vision.

The president, in his message on Nelson Mandela International Day annually observed on July 18, paid tributes to the great South African leader as “extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality, a leader of unparalleled courage and towering achievement and one of the most iconic and inspirational leaders of our time.””

Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela’s example and inspiration in his vision and speak out against hate and stand up for human rights by embracing our common humanity to make our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all,” he remarked.

The president also called for renewing the pledge to equality before the law and social justice for the empowerment of the country and its people.

He said Nelson Mandela exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice.

“He lived by these principles and was prepared to sacrifice his liberty and even his life for them,” he commented.

President Alvi said that in the face of great adversity, Nelson Mandela displayed extreme courage and resilience.

He proved that all of us have the ability and responsibility to fight against the blight of racism, discrimination, hate, polarization, poverty, and inequalities with positive thinking, social cohesion and forgiveness and passion to build a better future for all.

The president said Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for fighting against his country’s discriminatory apartheid system of racial segregation without losing hope and finally succeeded in bringing an end to apartheid and ushered in a peaceful transition to majority rule.

“While in power as President of South Africa, he emphasized personal forgiveness and reconciliation, pursued national reconciliation and reassured non-discrimination against South Africa’s white population despite having an overwhelming majority,” he added.

Previous articleRussian shelling kills 6 in Donbas as Zelensky replaces security chief
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Secy info highlights media’s role in promoting national solidarity

Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday said the media’s role was crucial in promoting national solidarity. Addressing a dialogue titled "Role of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Couple shot dead in their sleep over old enmity in Lahore

A couple was shot dead when they were sleeping on rooftop of their house in Shadi Pura area of Bhagbanpura in Lahore. Police said that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Asif Zardari pay tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto on 37th martyrdom anniversary

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 37th martyrdom day. Bilawal said...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N established bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI’s Raja Basharat asks Hamza to resign after PML-N’s defeat in by-polls

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Raja Basharat said on Monday that now when former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

RO orders recount in PP-07 Rawalpindi after PTI challenges result

The returning officer (RO) in PP-07 Kahuta has ordered a recount in the constituency after PTI candidate Colonel (retd) Shabbir Awan challenged the results...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal, Asif Zardari pay tribute to Shahnawaz Bhutto on 37th martyrdom...

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto on his 37th martyrdom day. Bilawal said...

PML-N established bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

PTI’s Raja Basharat asks Hamza to resign after PML-N’s defeat in by-polls

RO orders recount in PP-07 Rawalpindi after PTI challenges result

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.