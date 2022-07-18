NATIONAL

PML-N established bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

By News Desk
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had established a bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair and transparent election in a peaceful manner Monday.

“We accept opinion of the people who are real decision makers under the Constitution,” she said in a series of tweets.

The minister said it should be acknowledged that the PML-N was a “representative party” of the most of people of Punjab. She said the PML-N would continue the journey of representing and serving the people with renewed determination and passion.

She said that they would work more on these 16 provincial assembly constituencies to strengthen the party position there.

She hoped that PTI chairman would apologies to Chief Election Commissioner for ridiculing him.

The Information Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League (N) strongly believes in transparent, impartial elections and the observance of democratic governance and the election of the previous day is a practical demonstration of this.

She said when Imran Sahib had the federal government and Punjab government, he created records of rigging and broke the constitution on April 3 to save himself.

“On the contrary, the Muslim League (N) did not use its power in the Federation and Punjab to kidnap the staff of the Election Commission, attack the constitution and violate the constitution,” added Marriyum Aurangzeb.

News Desk

