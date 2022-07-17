NATIONAL

Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

By News Desk

A flight of India’s IndiGo airline made an emergency landing in Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement IndiGo said, “IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.”

This was the second such instance in two weeks where an Indian airline was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi. Last week, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.

Previous articleBabar becomes fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 runs
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt allocates Rs2300 mln for repairing of 100 diesel-electric locomotives

The federal government has allocated Rs. 2300 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to repair about 100 diesel-electric locomotives. The government has...
Read more
NATIONAL

US delegation assures Mushaal full support to ensure safe release of Yasin

A high level US delegation on Sunday called on Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick to express solidarity with her and 10...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI questions impartiality of ECP; ECP denies allegations

Lashing out at the Election Commission of Pakistan for alleged errors in voter lists amid the crucial by-polls that are underway on 20 Punjab...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-Iran freight train service partially restored: officials

The freight train service between Pakistan and Iran, which remain suspended for the last 10 days, has been partially restored, railway officials said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bride among four dead, groom hurt in Neelum Valley car plunge

In an unfortunate incident a bridegroom’s car met a horrific accident when it fell into a river and was swept away by gushing waters...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP receives 13 complaints mostly of clashes

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday said that it has received 13 complaints so far during the by-polls in 20 constituencies of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US delegation assures Mushaal full support to ensure safe release of...

A high level US delegation on Sunday called on Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick to express solidarity with her and 10...

Have the Wellington boots been lost?

Stubborn Azam leads Pakistan fightback in first Sri Lanka Test

PTI questions impartiality of ECP; ECP denies allegations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.