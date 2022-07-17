Indian airline’s flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

A flight of India’s IndiGo airline made an emergency landing in Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement IndiGo said, “IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.”

This was the second such instance in two weeks where an Indian airline was forced to make an emergency landing in Karachi. Last week, SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight had to be diverted to Karachi after the pilots noticed an unusual fuel reduction in one of the fuel tanks of the plane. It was found that an indicator light was malfunctioning.