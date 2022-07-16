Sri Lanka parliament to begin process of electing new president

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament was due to meet on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, as a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

The resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accepted by parliament on Friday, after he fled to Singapore to escape anti-government protesters who had occupied his official residence and offices.

Over 100 police and security personnel with assault rifles were deployed on the approach road to parliament on Saturday, manning barricades and a water cannon to prevent any unrest. Columns of security forces patrolled another approach road to parliament, though there were no signs of any protesters.