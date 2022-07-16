World

Sri Lanka parliament to begin process of electing new president

By Reuters
A demonstrator waves the national flag outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 15, 2022. Sri Lankan lawmakers will elect a new president within seven days, the parliament speaker said after he confirmed that embattled leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa had officially resigned. Photographer: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament was due to meet on Saturday to begin the process of electing a new president, as a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation.

The resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accepted by parliament on Friday, after he fled to Singapore to escape anti-government protesters who had occupied his official residence and offices.

Over 100 police and security personnel with assault rifles were deployed on the approach road to parliament on Saturday, manning barricades and a water cannon to prevent any unrest. Columns of security forces patrolled another approach road to parliament, though there were no signs of any protesters.

Lawmakers are scheduled to elect a new president within a week, with six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, an ally of the Rajapaksas who is the sole representative of his party in parliament, sworn in as acting president until then.

Wickremesinghe, who protesters want gone too, was selected as the ruling party’s candidate for president on Friday, leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.

The opposition’s presidential nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Street protests over Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown simmered for months before boiling over a week ago when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.

Days-long fuel queues have become the norm in the island nation of 22 million, while foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to close to zero and headline inflation hit 54.6 percent last month.

Sri Lanka received the first of three fuel shipments on Saturday, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said. These are the first shipments to reach the country in about three weeks.

A second diesel consignment will also arrive on Saturday, with a shipment of petrol due by Tuesday.

“Payments completed for all 3,” the minister said in a tweet.

Previous articleOh baby: Maria Sharapova welcomes son Theodore
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ivana Trump died of accidental ‘blunt impact’ to torso: official

NEW YORK: Ivana Trump, the first wife of the former US president, died of "blunt impact injuries" to the torso in an accident, New...
Read more
World

Biden to talk oil at Arab summit concluding Middle East tour

RIYADH: US President Joe Biden is set to discuss volatile oil prices during a summit with Arab leaders on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, the...
Read more
World

Biden lands in Saudi Arabia, country he vowed to make ‘pariah’

US President Joe Biden landed Friday in Saudi Arabia, sealing a retreat from his campaign pledge to turn the kingdom into a "pariah" over...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday it was lifting restrictions on "all carriers" using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness towards Israel hours before...
Read more
World

Remove ‘beef’ from signboards, Arunachal sub-division authorities order eateries

In yet another anti-Muslim measure, hotels and restaurants across a subdivision in Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh have been ordered to remove the word...
Read more
World

Indian SC seeks UP govt’s response over sealing of Azam Khan’s Jauhar University

The Indian Supreme Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea, in which he raised...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_22-07-16 LHR

Epaper_22-07-16 KHI

Epaper_22-07-16 ISB

Gate Number Four

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.