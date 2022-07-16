Highest single-day coronavirus deaths since March: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services recorded 10 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest since March 3, while it reported 737 cases of the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of restrictions has prompted Pakistan to reimpose tighter rules on social contact.

The total tally of infected people increased to 1.54 million with the newly reported cases, while the death toll rose to 30,438, showed data released by the ministry.

COVID-19 Statistics 16 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,451

Positive Cases: 737

Positivity %: 3.28%

Deaths: 10

Patients on Critical Care: 189 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 16, 2022

On Friday, 22,451 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity rate stood at 3.28 percent.

Currently, there are 189 active cases who are in critical condition in the country.

More than 80 percent of Pakistan’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. While rates of new infections and deaths have increased over the past weeks, the authorities have scrambled to speed up the booster campaign.