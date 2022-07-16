NATIONAL

Highest single-day coronavirus deaths since March: ministry

By Staff Report
In this photo taken on May 20, 2019, an Afghan schoolgirl walks to school along a wall painted with handprints on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif. (Photo by FARSHAD USYAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FARSHAD USYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services recorded 10 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, the highest since March 3, while it reported 737 cases of the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of restrictions has prompted Pakistan to reimpose tighter rules on social contact.

The total tally of infected people increased to 1.54 million with the newly reported cases, while the death toll rose to 30,438, showed data released by the ministry.

On Friday, 22,451 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity rate stood at 3.28 percent.

Currently, there are 189 active cases who are in critical condition in the country.

More than 80 percent of Pakistan’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. While rates of new infections and deaths have increased over the past weeks, the authorities have scrambled to speed up the booster campaign.

Previous articleSaudi crown prince says US has also made mistakes in pushback to Khashoggi rebuke
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Maryam contracts coronavirus — again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz announced on Saturday she has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time. “Covid positive,” she...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab seals KP border ahead of by-election

ATTOCK: Under the guise of maintaining the law and order situation during the by-poll on 20 Punjab Assembly seats on Sunday, the Punjab government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Singer critical of Sharif administration gets FIA notice

ISLAMABAD: The cyber crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent a notice to singer-turned-activist Salman Ahmed for using his social media presence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts call for enhanced measures for economic turnaround amid challenges

ISLAMABAD: As the country has been facing a record high inflation with an unprecedented rise in petroleum and electricity prices and low forex reserves,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Heavy rain expected in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Widespread rain-wind thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) is expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab, while isolated rain-wind thundershower is likely in northeast...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran will address five rallies in Karachi ahead of local govt polls

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will hold five public meetings in Karachi ahead of the second phase of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab seals KP border ahead of by-election

ATTOCK: Under the guise of maintaining the law and order situation during the by-poll on 20 Punjab Assembly seats on Sunday, the Punjab government...

Singer critical of Sharif administration gets FIA notice

Experts call for enhanced measures for economic turnaround amid challenges

Heavy rain expected in parts of country

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.