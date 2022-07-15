Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of Rs16.19 million has been provided to women applicants from several districts in various cases.

A spokesman for the office disclosed in a statement issued on Friday that Hanifan Bibi from Faisalabad and Nigina Kausar from Narowal have been given Rs1.9 million each in financial aid while one Sakina Bibi from Lahore secured a legal relief of Rs1.6 million in her case.

The spokesman added that Rs0.9 million was paid to one Salma Bibi from Sargodha and another applicant, Madiha Afzal from Sheikhupura, received a financial relief valued at Rs0.8 million by the concerned department.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman in family pension cases, the spokesman explained that Naseem Akhtar of Faisalabad got Rs0.2 million, Parveen Akhtar of Attock Rs0.2 million, Iqbal Bano of Rahim Yar Khan Rs0.5 million and Nuzhat Shaheen of Khushab gained Rs0.6 million as a widowed daughter while Saima Naureen of Islamabad fetched arrears worth Rs0.1 million in addition to the issuance of family pension after she approached the ombudsman’s office for securing her legal right.

Meanwhile, the remaining pension amount valued at Rs1 million has been given to Sakina Bibi of Muzaffargarh and the remaining insurance amount of Rs0.1 million has been delivered to Amina Bibi of Bahawalpur after her application to the ombudsman’s office, the spokesman counted.

The statement further said that Shazia Parveen of Jhelum has been paid the remaining emoluments worth Rs2.1 million of her late husband. Job arrears amounting to Rs0.6 million have been given to Gujrat’s Farzana Kauser along with the creation of an OSD post after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office.

Abida Bibi of Vehari and the co-wife of her late husband were jointly issued Rs2.3 million as emoluments, the spokesman concluded.