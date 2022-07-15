NATIONAL

Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of Rs16.19 million has been provided to women applicants from several districts in various cases.

A spokesman for the office disclosed in a statement issued on Friday that Hanifan Bibi from Faisalabad and Nigina Kausar from Narowal have been given Rs1.9 million each in financial aid while one Sakina Bibi from Lahore secured a legal relief of Rs1.6 million in her case.

The spokesman added that Rs0.9 million was paid to one Salma Bibi from Sargodha and another applicant, Madiha Afzal from Sheikhupura, received a financial relief valued at Rs0.8 million by the concerned department.

As a result of action taken by the ombudsman in family pension cases, the spokesman explained that Naseem Akhtar of Faisalabad got Rs0.2 million, Parveen Akhtar of Attock Rs0.2 million, Iqbal Bano of Rahim Yar Khan Rs0.5 million and Nuzhat Shaheen of Khushab gained Rs0.6 million as a widowed daughter while Saima Naureen of Islamabad fetched arrears worth Rs0.1 million in addition to the issuance of family pension after she approached the ombudsman’s office for securing her legal right.

Meanwhile, the remaining pension amount valued at Rs1 million has been given to Sakina Bibi of Muzaffargarh and the remaining insurance amount of Rs0.1 million has been delivered to Amina Bibi of Bahawalpur after her application to the ombudsman’s office, the spokesman counted.

The statement further said that Shazia Parveen of Jhelum has been paid the remaining emoluments worth Rs2.1 million of her late husband. Job arrears amounting to Rs0.6 million have been given to Gujrat’s Farzana Kauser along with the creation of an OSD post after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office.

Abida Bibi of Vehari and the co-wife of her late husband were jointly issued Rs2.3 million as emoluments, the spokesman concluded.

Previous articleArmy kills nine militants after officer’s death
Next articlePakistan, China maritime drill concludes
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran faces popularity test in Punjab by-election

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan faces a popularity test this Sunday in a by-election for 20 assembly seats in the most populous province...
Read more
NATIONAL

Resolution seeking Alvi’s impeachment submitted in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator submitted in the Senate a resolution demanding proceedings under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, former prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan stands by Turkey, say leaders on failed coup anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leadership on Friday reaffirmed support and solidarity for Turkey as it marks Democracy and National Unity Day, remembering the people killed in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rain-related accidents leave 165 killed, 171 injured

ISLAMABAD: A total of 165 people were killed and 171 others injured in separate rain-related accidents during the pre-monsoon season since June 14, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s son declared permanent PO in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz, son of the prime minister, and Tahir Naqvi, a second accused, permanent proclaimed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two injured as PML-N office ‘attacked’ in Lahore ahead of by-polls

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp office was vandalised and two workers present there were injured when several unidentified people stormed it late...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM’s son declared permanent PO in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz, son of the prime minister, and Tahir Naqvi, a second accused, permanent proclaimed...

Two injured as PML-N office ‘attacked’ in Lahore ahead of by-polls

Lahore student goes missing

Aamir Sohail says big bucks ‘good for cricket’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.