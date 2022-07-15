NATIONAL

Pakistan, China maritime drill concludes

By Staff Report
Soldiers take part in a drill on the eve of Pakistan's Defence Day, which marks the anniversary of the country's second war with India between August and September 1965 with both sides claiming victory after it ended in a stalemate, in Peshawar on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

SHANGHAI: Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2.

Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions took place during the manoeuvres.

The two navies also held drills including attacking at maritime targets, anti-submarine operations, and anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations.

The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Previous articleRs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s order
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of Rs16.19 million has been provided to women applicants from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army kills nine militants after officer’s death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army forces backed by helicopters killed at least nine militants after the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group abducted and executed an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Intermittent rain to continue till July 18 in Karachi, parts of country

LAHORE: A further spell is expected in Karachi on Friday (today) as the series of monsoon rain has been forecast to continue intermittently until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus infections near 800 mark after exponential growth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 779 confirmed Covid-19 infections and two deaths during the last 24 hours, after exponential growth saw cases more than double in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N removed all landmines laid by ‘fitna’ Khan: Maryam

RAWALPINDI: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said the party has removed all landmines laid by the former prime minister “fitna” Khan by...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI terms SC judgment in Qasim Suri ruling case ‘full of errors’

LAHORE: PTI called the Supreme Court’s judgment, rejecting the party's foreign conspiracy theory, "full of errors" in a suo motu case over former National Assembly...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Coronavirus infections near 800 mark after exponential growth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 779 confirmed Covid-19 infections and two deaths during the last 24 hours, after exponential growth saw cases more than double in...

Saudi opens airspace to ‘all carriers’ in gesture to Israel

Iran says it will have a ‘harsh response’ to any mistake from US or its allies

Do signs point to an Israel-Saudi normalisation deal?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.