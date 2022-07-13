Two arrested for selling drugs in universities

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested two alleged drug dealers who sold drugs to university students in Karachi, police said.

The dealers were arrested following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the city, while another female suspect escaped, the police said in a statement.

The arrested admitted to selling opium, ice and heroin in some private universities in Karachi, the police said, adding the dealers focused on providing expensive drugs to the students.

The police confiscated 1.5-kilogramme heroin and 0.5-kilogramme opium and ice from the drug dealers, and the top-quality drugs seized from them had a street value of tens of millions of rupees, according to the police.

A case has been registered against the arrested and efforts are underway to capture other members of the group, the police added.