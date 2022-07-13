NATIONAL

Two arrested for selling drugs in universities

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on March 25, 2021, Shahzado Shar (R) rides on a motorbike with his HIV positive son at Subhani Shar village near Rato Dero, in southern Sindh province. - Pakistan's largest HIV testing and treatment centre was established in the rural town of Rota Dero in the wake of a mass HIV outbreak in 2019, dishing out life-saving anti-retroviral drugs. - TO GO WITH Pakistan-health-HIV-children,FOCUS by Ashraf KHAN (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Pakistan-health-HIV-children,FOCUS by Ashraf KHAN (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested two alleged drug dealers who sold drugs to university students in Karachi, police said.

The dealers were arrested following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the city, while another female suspect escaped, the police said in a statement.

The arrested admitted to selling opium, ice and heroin in some private universities in Karachi, the police said, adding the dealers focused on providing expensive drugs to the students.

The police confiscated 1.5-kilogramme heroin and 0.5-kilogramme opium and ice from the drug dealers, and the top-quality drugs seized from them had a street value of tens of millions of rupees, according to the police.

A case has been registered against the arrested and efforts are underway to capture other members of the group, the police added.

Previous articleRainfall forecast for parts of country
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rainfall forecast for parts of country

-- Karachi braces for a second spell of heavy showers, flooding and travel disruption ISLAMABAD: Strong winds and heavy rains are forecast for parts of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said it killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flight brings 181 Afghans from Pakistan to the Netherlands

THE HAGUE: A group of 181 Afghans has arrived in the Netherlands on a chartered flight from Pakistan, the Dutch government said Wednesday, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

LAHORE: As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the delay in payment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inflation, rain put dampers on Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Fateh Khan, a small farmer on the outskirts of Islamabad, faced a major disappointment when he failed to sell his goats for Eid...
Read more
NATIONAL

On Martyrs’ Day, Sharif reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

-- Foreign Office laments occupied Himalayan region remains 'under worst form of military siege' ISLAMABAD: As people of Kashmir living on both sides of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

LAHORE: As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the delay in payment...

Inflation, rain put dampers on Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

On Martyrs’ Day, Sharif reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

Assassinations that changed course of history

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.