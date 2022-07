RAWALPINDI: Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Raja Zafarul Haq has announced support of the party nominee for PP-7 Rawalpindi by-election Raja Sagheer Ahmed.

In a statement, Raja Zafar said that the PML was creator of Pakistan and its leadership had always worked for the security and development of the state of Pakistan. He said that the PML-N always worked for the wellbeing of the people at large. He said that the PML was also a guarantor of the welfare of the people of Pakistan.