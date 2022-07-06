NATIONAL

Marriyum, ISPR DG review plan for Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for c the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan’s creation in a befitting manner.

They were given a detailed briefing by officials of ministry and ISPR on the 75th anniversary celebrations in during the meeting, said a news release on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed the planned celebrations and preparations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of Pakistan. As per the plan, active participation of the youth in the Independence Day celebrations and competitions would be ensured.

It was informed that June 30 date had been fixed for participation in the national songs’ contests being held from July 1-9 and the successful candidates would be invited to Islamabad. The meeting was apprised that the winning candidate’s national song would be aired on the national broadcast from August 11 to 14. Pakistan embassies across the world will also hold ceremonies to mark the country’s 75th birth anniversary.

The diamond jubilee celebrations would be made a memorable occasion to promote national solidarity, unity and cohesiveness. The country’s all cultures and federating colours would be part the festivities. Both the minister and ISPR DG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the nationwide celebrations.

The minister appreciated the spirit and devotion of the teams and departments, and their preparations for the national events.

Previous article77 deaths so far: 87pc above normal rainfall wreak havoc in Pakistan: Sherry
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

77 deaths so far: 87pc above normal rainfall wreak havoc in Pakistan: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the country had received 87% above normal rainfall during the ongoing monsoon...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior politicians call for national dialogue to fix ‘broken’ civil, military relationship

ISLAMABAD: Top politicians from three major political parties of the country on Wednesday called for a national dialogue to fix the ‘broken relationship’ between...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad accuses Marriyum Aurangzeb of lobbying for her husband

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb of lobbying for her...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt unmoved by PTI chairman’s threats: Sanaullah

Claims recording made to expose crime not against the law ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday categorically said that the government would not...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM orders inquiry into ‘criminal delay’ in Gwadar breakwater project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday ordered an inquiry into what he called the "criminal delay" in Gwadar breakwater project as the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid positivity rises to 4.69pc as 805 fresh cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The health officials on Wednesday said that 805 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours. As per data...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt unmoved by PTI chairman’s threats: Sanaullah

Claims recording made to expose crime not against the law ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday categorically said that the government would not...

PM orders inquiry into ‘criminal delay’ in Gwadar breakwater project

Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali traced

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in West Indies ODIs as Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.