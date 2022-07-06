Govt unmoved by PTI chairman’s threats: Sanaullah

Claims recording made to expose crime not against the law

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday categorically said that the government would not influence by the threats of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Citing reference of recent video of Imran Khan, in which PTI Chairman claimed that they were being harassed, teased or pushed to the wall, the minister said whether any false cases were registered against him “(Imran) or he was put in Kot Lakhpat Jail or provision of medicines were stopped to him.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister said the previous regime had taken all shameful actions against their political opponents and critics and lodged baseless cases against them during their three and half years rule.

“Mere asking questions about corruption, embezzlement of Rs50 billion public money, Rs5 billion assets, transferring 458 kanal lands in the name of Bushra Bibi and acquiring 240 kanal land in name of Farah Gogi at Banigala came under harassment, he questioned.

He said the PTI chief should also inform the nation about the 2014 sit-in and on whom instructions he held that prolong gathering. The minister said that only inquiry has been started into alleged corruption cases of the former government.

No response has been received in ‘Tosha Khana’ embarrassment of Rs50 billion in public money and Rs5 billion assets cases so far from Imran Khan, the minister posed another question. Sanaullah said that Imran Khan should also tell the nation about drug worth Rs150 million, which was claimed to had been seized from his (minister’s) possession.

Referring to a drug case against him, he urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the incident and probe the issue. If I was found involved in any such activity, the court award me capital punishment, he said.

However, he said if he was not involved in the drug case then the culprits behind this heinous crime should be given at least life imprisonment. Whether Imran Khan wanted power or NRO, the minister questioned.

Replying to a question, he said dialogue process with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) would be taken forward under the supervision of parliament. He said the military leadership gave a comprehensive briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

It was decided to set up a committee comprising government officials and representatives of political parties to look into the matter with political consensus.

He said the parliament would decide to accept or reject any outcome in that regard.

To another question, he said PTI has been exposed for opposing the people-welfare plan of Punjab government for provision of free electricity to consumers up to 100 units. He said election was being held in few districts while the relief was for entire province.

Commenting on the purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, the Federal Interior Minister said that any recording — video or audio — made to expose a person’s criminal offences or misdeed could not be considered a crime, unless it was done to blackmail someone.

“The reality is that if any recording, whether video or audio, is made to catch someone’s crime, then in my view it is no crime. If it is used to blackmail someone, then it is a crime,” he said in a press conference. “No one can even claim that it is a violation of their privacy,” the minister asserted.

His comments come as a reference to the purported audio clip of Bushra Bibi, former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, and PTI social media head Dr Arslan Khalid that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Sanaullah said that the audio clip proved that Bushra Bibi was “involved in a crime”. “A lady of an important status is linking the entire opposition and the nation with treason over a letter, which they (PTI) claimed came from America.

“She is doing it to save herself from corruption. She is explaining how it can done with a proper procedure, with proper planning and training,” he stated, adding that no questions could be raised on such a recording.

But if PTI claimed that the recording was false, the minister continued, then Imran should straight up refute it and demand a forensic examination.

“Instead, his party members say that the content of the audio doesn’t matter. If the recording is fake, they should say that it is fake so that an investigation is held to prove who is right and who isn’t.”

Answering a question on journalist Imran Riaz’s arrest, the minister said that the government was against curbing freedom of expression but if someone was making accusations against anyone without any evidence, that was plain wrong.

“If they are talking beyond their professions and are presenting themselves as political workers, then I feel that the shelter which is enjoyed by a journalist — they can’t take shelter under it then.”

“Are you a rented journalist that without verifying you have started attacking us? What benefits are you gaining out of it?” he said, urging journalist organisations to take notice of such behaviour.