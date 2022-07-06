NATIONAL

FM, Blinken reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral ties

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States by expanding engagements in different sectors.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister while referring to 75 years of Pak-US relationship, stressed that they must increase people-to-people and business to business contacts.

“Spoke to Sec Blinken today. We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts,” the foreign minister posted a tweet.

 

 

