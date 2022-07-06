NATIONAL

Fawad accuses Marriyum Aurangzeb of lobbying for her husband

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb of lobbying for her husband and paving the way for him to make millions of rupees.

Addressing a press conference, the former federal minister said that no Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister has been accused of corruption. The PTI leader said the aforementioned as he accused the representatives of the incumbent government for corruption. “The solar project should be investigated,” he added.

Furthermore, he said the country’s development has taken a reverse gear ever since the coalition government was formed. Carrying on with the criticism he said it seems that there is no democracy in Pakistan under the present regime.

He also urged people to come out against the government to protect their rights.

