In 2018, the British Council in Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan launched a joint program between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) called the Pak-UK Education Gateway. The program aimed at enhancing partnership between the higher education sectors of Pakistan and that of the UK in the areas of innovative and collaborative research, higher education leadership, quality assurance and standard setting, distance learning, international mobility and transnational education.

In early September 2021, the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Universities UK International (UUKI) issued a report about the benefits of international students across the UK. On 9 September 2021, Education Editor Richard Adams published the main points of the report in The Guardian. The report said that, from outside the UK, around 272,000 students who began university courses in 2018-19 generated around £26 billion in net economic activity once the costs of teaching support and their use of public services had been accounted for. Further, international students were worth £28.8 billion per year to the UK.

The HEPI’s director Nick Hillman said: the figures confirmed that higher education was one of the UK’s leading export earners. Both HEPI and UUKI called for more to be done to promote the UK as a welcoming, diverse and accessible study destination. In Pakistan, both British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner and Chief Executive of the British Council Scott McDonald have been making all efforts to promote the interests of the UK’s education sector.

The higher education sector in the UK had been under financial constraints since the beginning of the Iraq war in 2003. Then Brexit, which came into force on 31 January 2020, with the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union (EU), posed the next challenge. The report mentioned that after Brexit, the number of EU students dropped to half (from 22,000 in 2020 to 9,800 in 2021) for undergraduate courses, because they were charged the same higher tuition fees as were paid by international students. If the UK universities take overwhelmingly domestic students, whose fee is subsidized by the government, the universities cannot meet their expenditures. International students pay at least three times more tuition fees, along with affording residential expenditures, from their own pockets. Enrolling more international students means more inflow of cash beneficial to both the universities and the economy.

As per the UK’s most trusted University representative since 2012, London-based Boost Education Service proclaims that, after Brexit, the next challenge for the higher education sector is the dwindling international reputation of the UK’s universities. Further, for the same reason, Japan has been supplanting the UK as the second most represented country in the global ranking.

Not many Pakistanis know that the British Council is a charity organization, which acts as just a procurer, to solicit clients to the service provider only. No Pakistani student can hold it answerable for not alerting him or her to the frauds happening in the UK’s universities. The same is true for the British High Commission which exonerates itself from any deception done to any Pakistani student in the UK’s universities

There is also an internal turmoil ravaging budgetary allocation. Scotland has been crying hoarse to seek more funds from England to run its affairs. The pressure is shifted onto the higher education sector of Scotland, which made a botched attempt at a referendum for independence in 2014. Scottish universities enroll more international students than required to garner funds to run their affairs. Compared to England, until recently joblessness has also been higher in Scotland forcing the Scots to resort to unashamed vandalism and blatant racism. Interestingly, on the one hand, the Scots are keen to hound international students out from their land, whereas on the other hand, the Scottish universities try to entice more international students to study in Scotland.

The report compiled by HEPI and UUKI also said that international students in Sheffield, Nottingham, London, Cardiff, Glasgow and Newcastle are among those to deliver the greatest financial contributions. Of them, the University of Glasgow is an interesting case study. The university is in the competition of stashing more and more money, but there is a problem. The university does a trick. The modus operandi is that it invites overseas students to attend a post-graduate course. In the middle of the course, the students are informed of some hiccups. With that, the university’s administration gets disassociated from the students saying that its job was to invite the students and not to ensure that they were delivered what was promised to them when they were in Pakistan.

The university forces Pakistani students to make compromise on the quality of education and research. That is, in order to save its funds, the university refuses to deliver on its promises. The incentive given to the students is that “you would be given an excellent letter of reference.” Most Pakistani students succumb to the pressure and accept the carrot just because they do not visit the UK for contesting legal cases in the universities or the courts.

Experienced shrewd professors know that international students from developing countries like Pakistan tend not to raise a dissenting voice. At the university, certain professors are notorious for dealing cunningly with international students. Similarly, in its administration, the university has also employed notorious Scottish lawyers who know how to sabotage the credibility of any complaint when it is filed. In case, an overseas student files a complaint, the university discourages the student by taking more than one year to conclude the complaint and even then leaving the student dissatisfied. The university knows that overseas students cannot afford the lawyer’s fee to challenge the highhandedness in the court. Generally, the byelaws of the UK’s universities have plenty of loopholes favouring the universities, and even then these universities do not follow their own bylaws. The reason is that education is a business in the UK.

