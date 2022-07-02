NATIONAL

Monsoon rains: CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi from Saturday to July 5 under the influence of the monsoon system.

Widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm is likely to hit Karachi on Sunday (today), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather forecast today.

According to the PMD, the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is expected to begin from Saturday evening or night. Ahead of the rainfall, strong winds at around the speed of 80km per hour may blow in the port city, said the PMD.

Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other districts of Sindh will receive rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall could also hit the region during the wet spell.

In a statement, the CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the rough weather.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters).

The CAA has also instructed for transfer of equipment at the airport to a place of safety in case of bad weather. The authority also directed deployment of more bird shooters around runaway to avoid bird strike incidents.

 

Previous article30 PIA planes hit by birds in current year: Report
Staff Report

