Opinion

GAT

By Editor's Mail
15
0

I am enrolled in the MS/MPhil in Education programme at the University of Karachi, and my life has been encumbered by a new requirement. Universities generally conduct an entry test for admission to such programmes, while others conduct interviews as well. But all this happens before the admission, and logically so. However, we, at the University of Karachi, have been recently asked to appear in the Graduate Assessment Test (GAT) while we are already in the second semester of the programme.

This is a nuisance and distraction from our routine studies that entail assignments, presentations, tests and quizzes. All students pursuing the programme have been facing anxiety and depression owing to this new and unnecessary GAT burden in the middle of a semester.

- Advertisement -

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has introduced the policy of mandatory GAT, linking it with the release of the result of the second semester, and the university has to follow this policy.

Unfortunately, the HEC is imposing its policies without realising students’ difficulties. The decision will have serious repercussions for the students who can even fail to pass their semester courses, leave alone passing GAT.

This means if someone fails to qualify GAT, they have to sit the test again. I know some old students who still are trying to pass their test and paying fee again and again, yet failing to clear GAT even though they were doing well in their main programme of study.

In this precarious situation, students failing to clear GAT would not be able to complete their MS/MPhil in the stipulated period. This, in turn, means all the affected will have to get enrolled again to move on with their studies. It would have given students a peace of mind had the HEC asked them to qualify GAT before allowing them to get enrolled in university.

SHABINA YOUNUS

KARACHI

Previous articleAfter a number of mishaps
Next articleTurbat and Economy
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Pak-UK Education Gateway

In 2018, the British Council in Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan launched a joint program between Pakistan and the United...
Read more
Comment

Gender disparity in education sill unaddressed 

In Pakistan, one can see a wide gender gap in literacy rates of men and women living in both rural and urban areas. People...
Read more
Comment

China recognizes Bangladesh success through praise of BD PM for the Padma bridge

China's envoy to Bangladesh hse applauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid's leadership for building the Padma bridge with the country's own finance and described...
Read more
Letters

Eidul Adha and sacrificial animals

Eidul Adha is around the corner and the influx of sacrificial animals has already started. This is polluting the atmosphere with stink, filthy and...
Read more
Letters

Do grades really matter?

During our academic life, we are constantly reminded and taught, is the key to success. But what is education? Is education about rote-learning, grades,...
Read more
Letters

Turbat and Economy

Turbat is the second largest city of Balochistan. Iran’s border is adjacent to the city. Most goods and even electricity are imported from Iran....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Gender disparity in education sill unaddressed 

In Pakistan, one can see a wide gender gap in literacy rates of men and women living in both rural and urban areas. People...

China recognizes Bangladesh success through praise of BD PM for the Padma bridge

Eidul Adha and sacrificial animals

Do grades really matter?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.